Sanders promises empty
I find it astonishing that Sen. Bernie Sanders is a leading candidate of the Democratic Party. As evidenced on his recent “60 Minutes” interview, he does not have any grasp of the substantive details/costs/consequences of his proposed programs. (“Can’t count every nickle and dime,” he said. He should stop insulting the American voter/taxpayer, whom Sanders has sponged off his entire adult life.)
Pair this with his virtually non-existent legislative accomplishments (what has he done in his 29 years in Washington?) and it indicates that he is incapable of executing in Congress, ensuring that his grandiose “revolution” will go nowhere.
For the cherry on top, this man has nothing but praise for socialist/communist forms of government — even honeymooning in the Soviet Union in 1988 — heaping praise on a regime that would crumble three short years later.
I understand the allure of fee stuff — however, nothing is free. Taxpayers fund everything. Therefore, we need to examine these candidates in a thorough fashion. Socialism/communism has never resulted in improved living conditions for any group/nation that has adopted it (other than for the group in charge). We must not only teach history in schools, but must ensure a comprehensive understanding of history, or we are sure to repeat the same mistakes.
For the love of our country and fellow citizens, we shouldn’t let these empty promises go unchallenged. There has to be a better option.
Judd McLaughlin
Linwood
Reduce 2nd Amendment
As the 2nd Amendment already establishes the “right of the people to keep and bear arms,” it seems that establishing municipal and county 2nd Amendment sanctuary zones is unnecessary and confusing. These proclamations are the expression of fear in an increasingly fearful nation by one of the groups I consider most fearful: gun owners. Gun ownership advocates seem conveniently to ignore the opening of the 2nd Amendment which reads, “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state.…” What role does private gun ownership have in creating a well regulated militia? The fact that the most recent foreign power to successfully invade and occupy U.S. continental territory was the British in the War of 1812 makes one wonder as to where in the U.S. the security of a free state is being threatened by invasion.
In a recent article covering Atlantic County’s consideration of the gun sanctuary idea, a gun advocate claimed that “no other constitutional rights are under attack as much as the 2nd Amendment.” How true. I think the majority of citizens want to change the 2nd Amendment, which was written when the idea of semiautomatic firearms with large attachable ammunition magazines was unimaginable. Those who wrongly see constitutional amendments as sacred and permanent need look no farther than the 21st Amendment, which abolished the 18th Amendment and ended Prohibition.
Gun owners like to present themselves as persecuted law abiding citizens, and clearly when it comes to gun management, the huge majority of gun owners are law-abiding. However, the disaster occurs when a previously law-abiding citizen turns criminal and becomes a killer. There are no background checks that can accurately predict this transformation and who will be the next mass murderer. Neither are there background checks that can prevent accidental shootings, moments of temporary distress gun suicides, and the gun suicides that are now common in all branches of the military.
Political leaders need to stop being pistol-whipped by the NRA, honor the gun reform majority and revise the archaic 2nd Amendment.
Jack Miller
Woodbine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.