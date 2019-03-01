Race, ethnicity shouldn’t matter like performance
Regarding the recent story, “Hall of Fame outfielder Frank Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball, dies at 83”:
I’m old enough to remember the Phillies blowing a six game lead in 1964, and one Frank Robinson smashing homers high into the lights over the Crosley Field fence in left field. Man he could hit!
Frank Robinson was a great, great baseball player. I didn’t think of him as a great black baseball player. Never entered my mind at 7 years old and thankfully doesn’t enter my mind today. However the media constantly points out the insignificant differences about our lineages. It doesn’t really matter the color of Robinson’s skin or if my hair is a strange color. It’s more important that Robinson could really play and was considered savvy enough to manage in the big leagues.
There probably are reasons to point out ethnicity, but it’s not something that should matter. In fact it’s polarizing and might just be better left unsaid. Rest in peace, Frank Robinson. It was a pleasure to watch you.
Archie Struthers
Ocean City
Excess hypocrisy, denial of good US news by Dems
Both parties’ elected officials want control of government. Both are sworn to do what’s good for America first. The media and ordinary Democrats should have the same goal, but I think many do not. Some embrace socialism but want to ignore Venezuela. Some favor open borders. Some deny that physical border barriers work. Others protest the Virginia governor’s role in a blackface yearbook photo and ignore his support for late-term abortions. Some Democrats demand proof of sexual assault claims against Virginia’s lieutenant governor, yet considered Justice Brett Kavanaugh guilty on the basis of such claims. The economy is booming, jobs are abundant, taxes are lower, American is an oil-exporting nation and Obamacare costs more.
I think many Democrats are hypocritical and don’t care about it. Some are socialists, but many more hate President Trump beyond reason. That justifies their resistance to many things whether it makes any sense at all.
I think many Democrats won’t admit to anything that resembles good news for America.
Robert S. Viola
Somers Point
NJ Transit rail shutdown is hurting Atlantic City
Regarding the recent story, “New Jersey congressional delegation demands Atlantic City Rail Line reopen”:
I agree with Rep. Jeff Van Drew that NJ Transit’s failure to meet its own deadlines on the Atlantic City rail line and its lack of transparency are unacceptable.
My wife has to drive to Philadelphia every day and has been doing so since September. Many people who attend shows and conventions in Atlantic City who depend on the line have declined to attend because they like to use the train. This is hurting the economy of Atlantic City and this city cannot afford it.
We can’t expect to bring back this city with these actions.
Guido Battaglini
Brigantine