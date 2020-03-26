Perfection is in striving
Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X exemplified extreme instances of human perfection; however, they themselves as human beings were not perfect, like the rest of us.
Further, the two had extremely different ideologies, influenced by others: for King, it was the great Ghandi; primarily for Malcom X, it was the black Muslim movement.
Human perfection is never attainable, but as the great Baruch Spinoza said, “some are more perfect than others.” Me, for instance, as a millennial, I am reliant on technology, just as much as my peers; like me constantly looking at my battery of 3 percent, so I won’t be devastated if my phone dies and I lose this page.
Although I may sound conceited or slightly arrogant (I am both) I consider myself part of Spinoza’s class which is more perfect than my peers. If my phone dies, I will be slightly devastated because I took my time to write this. This makes me realize certain things that the multitude/my peers do not, like not succumbing to my fear of my phone dying: because if it does, my fear will then turn into despair; so I’ll hang by a thread, on this one.
King and Malcom X were very perfect to us; although I testify they perhaps could have been more perfect.
Meanwhile, the two could have adopted each other’s philosophies and incorporated it into their lives. If the two adopted each other’s philosophies, they perhaps could have been a President Barack Obama type figure; change the world but also have Secret Service, just in case, although it ultimately was rarely needed.
I love the two heroic men, but they perhaps could have lived longer lives. In the end, human perfection is not attainable. But what is attainable is striving to be perfect — which, paradoxically, makes us perfect (although up for interpretation).
Ahmed Elsayed
Mays landing
Gun vote wastes money
Atlantic County has many problems, too numerous to mention. It is the job of our elected freeholders to solve those problems.
So why did freeholders waste so much time and money passing a resolution put forth by a group not even originating in Atlantic County? On March 3, the freeholder meeting was standing room only to discuss a resolution making Atlantic a gun sanctuary county.
While this resolution holds no legal authority, the freeholders voted to pass a similar one making the county a gun rights jurisdiction, with only two freeholders unwilling to succumb to gun rights forces — Caren Fitzpatrick and Ashley Bennett.
The gun rights people (most of whom I believe do not live in the county) used the same old fear tactics — government is trying to take their guns, the 2nd Amendment needs protection.
While the people on the opposing side tried to explain that no one wants to take their guns and it was totally unnecessary to raise this resolution, the outcome was predetermined.
Freeholder Frank Formica tried to assure the crowd that this would not involve taxpayer funds and I pointed out that it already does involve taxpaper funds — rather than reject the proposed resolution in committee, freeholder time was spent researching, discussing and crafting the resolution; legal counsel was hired to review the resolution; and over two hours of debate occurred before the vote.
Some taxpayer dollars were wasted that could be used to improve schools or research flood mitigation. But, sadly, the majority of freeholders capitulated.
Maureen Leidy
Ventnor
Bible prophecy arrives
As it states in 2 Timothy 3:1-5, “But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God — having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with them.”
Godlessness is now here in this country.
In one of his first appearances on television, President Trump cursed with no objections and then belittled some people. Trump has seemed boastful, proud, degrading of many who oppose him.
Henry J. Berenato
Hammonton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.