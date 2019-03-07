Democrats must openly back Israel, Jewish people
We shall never forget. That is the mantra spoken by Jews around the world for over 70 years since the Holocaust.
Yet in reality, American Jews have only given this line lip service and have forgotten. For the most part Jews are liberals and support the Democratic Party. It was Jews who rode on the freedom buses during the civil rights fights. At one time, the Democratic Party strongly supported Israel and spoke out against anti-Semitism. Now many anti-Semites, anti-Israel and pro-boycott, divestment and sanctions people have made their way into the Democratic Party.
I don’t hear any of the prominent Democratic politicians crying out in opposition to this … not Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, Debbie Wasserman Schultz or others.
Yes we have forgotten. We sit on our hands and say nothing.
I am not saying that Jews should join the Republican Party and become conservatives. What I am saying is to cry out. Strongly support any candidate that is running against the anti-Semites.
Howard Abber
Brigantine
McCullough achieved
I think the views of right-wing Republicans never cease to defy logic. A recent letter writer from Egg Harbor Township celebrated the departure of outgoing Mayor Sonny McCullough from city government, alleging he was only a Rino or Republican in name only, a favorite name tag dished out by right-wingers such as Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter.
On the contrary, there are many pillars of achievement visible throughout the township that serve as monuments to the successful stewardship of McCullough. Canale Park, the Community Center, the Nature Reserve and an unsightly dump transformed into a picturesque golf course all serve as beacons of light that attract people to the region.
Championing a call to extremism by any political party is a recipe for disaster. I think President Trump has hijacked the Republican Party and its rank and file members are following blindly along like sheep without a shepherd.
John Corry
Egg Harbor Township
Seeking A.C. shelter online
This winter I’ve wondered how Atlantic County poor, homeless individuals can search for warming shelters at readyatlantic.org. Surely many needy people cannot afford a computer of their own to do the search.
Robert S. Johnson
Atlantic City
Doubts Trump’s motives
President Donald Trump has said he knows more about some foreign policy issues than the generals.
I’m a senior citizen, and in my life, I have never heard of a person telling so many lies, and that’s only since he’s been president.
I don’t understand how all those intelligent people in the Senate and Congress (mostly men) seem to take into account the president. I just don’t get it.
I think Trump wants badly to build a border wall in part so he can put his name on it.
Juanita Hooper
Atlantic City