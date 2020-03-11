Enact Testa’s bills expanding vaccine suits
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Testa vaccine bills are bad medicine and unfortunate politics”:
I’ve represented consumers injured by vaccines since 1995.
Understanding that views are subjective, it is important to recognize that many people remain uninformed regarding vaccines and fall deeper into the informational abyss that pharmaceutical companies have created and that medical professionals are mandated to follow.
I and many other N.J. citizens commend representatives such as Sens. Michael Testa and Joe Penacchio for taking a stand to support the right to a religious exemption from vaccines. If The Press editorial board reviewed the massive increase in the number of vaccines mandated for children following the enactment of the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, and the proportionate increase in the number of children and adults reporting and suffering with vaccine injuries, and read the list of excipients contained in each vaccine, perhaps it would feel differently. If not, then perhaps board members should be willing to have 45 vaccines administered to them within a five-year period, as are forced upon children today.
Prior to becoming a lawyer, I taught in the Somers Point school system for 14 years in the 1970s and 1980s before the vaccine regimen increased. During that time, I did not have one student who was autistic. People can make the argument that vaccines that contained thimerosal containing mercury, was removed from the vaccines a decade ago, which proves that vaccines do not cause or contribute to autism, since it remains on the rise; however, the recent addition of yearly influenza vaccines to a child’s schedule, which still contain thimerosal/mercury in the multi vial bottle, lends itself to many injuries among children including learning disabilities and neurological injuries.
Once the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program was enacted, administrators and manufacturers were shielded from liability, and the increase in the number of vaccines administered increased. I concur with the amendments Testa and Pennacchio propose because they are in the best interest of children. Why not do away with the vaccine program altogether and allow consumers to sue administrators and manufacturers directly? Perhaps then we will start to see safer vaccines manufactured and fewer injuries.
Carol L. Gallagher
Ocean City
Bowl show inappropriate
Watching the Super Bowl for the last few years is usually exciting, and so it was this year. Even children and folks who are not regular fans of the game enjoy the competition and skill of the team players.
Patriotism for our American flag and country is beautifully demonstrated by famous entertainers. The fantastic, well-rehearsed dancers were amazing to behold.
In my opinion, the two scantily costumed main female dancers detracted from the show. Their suggestive gyrations resembled a “hoochy coochy” or burlesque show. Certainly not appropriate for our children to watch.
That entertainment is OK for some audiences, but not national TV. It should not be allowed. We must protest!
Betty Canderan
Cape May Court House
