Tax carbon, pay dividend
If you have not noticed of late, these past few years, flowers and other flora appear earlier in New Jersey, especially this year. Here in Little Egg Harbor in February, I noticed an abundance of robust invasive plants growing amongst the rock cover of the property where I reside. Consequences of all the rain and the warm temperature so far this winter are apparent.
New normal amounts of rain are now causing mildew to grow on parts of the siding of my house for the first time in 30 years. I surmise that something about global warming will cause mildew to grow annually. So, who is going to pay to power wash the siding every year? Me, that’s who.
Local road flooding is more common, also. This extra flooding affects most of us. This flooding is partly from higher tides due to rising sea levels. Global warming-induced climate change will continue with much greater costs and possibly epic damage to communities unless we address the issue of emitting greenhouse gases. Soon regularly flooded roads will require being raised, possibly with installing more drainage systems. This is already happening in Ocean and Atlantic counties. How are these local infrastructure projects and future infrastructure projects going to be paid for? Taxes will be increased to cover the cost.
Climate change causes everyone to have greater expenses; this is why I support passage of Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763 — 116th Congress). This act gives every household money to offset these new household expenses and to mitigate worsening effects of global warming. This money is a dividend to every household from fees assessed to hydrocarbon producers for the amount of hydrocarbons (oil, natural gas and coal) which producers sell into the U.S. economy.
Robert Carl Dalton
Little Egg Harbor Township
Class divide powers Dems
Democrats have a knack for creating special classes of people. People they deem as marginalized in society are in need of special classification and treated to extra respect, regardless of it being earned. Democrats took advantage of the bipartisan civil rights movement of the 1960s and parlayed it into a special class status for blacks with certain entitlements. Democrats then gained an unparalleled 95% voting bloc among blacks for over 50 years. While many blacks have succeeded, served by their own self diligence and family values, too many have succumbed to the narrative that others are responsible for their dilemma. The real winners were Democrat politicians.
Democrats have used that same formula to bring others under the special class tent. These include Hispanics, gays, transgenders, illegal aliens, felons and to some extent the entire female gender. That’s one hell of a lot of special classes of people, but don’t question it lest you be labeled racist, homophobe or whatever. So, who is not special? The answer is anyone who can take care of themselves without the aid of government. That includes most of the aforementioned peoples.
If we would heed the wisdom in our founding documents and ensuing amendments, government would be smaller as would be our debt. There is no place for special classes or the divisiveness they create.
James M. Spickard
Little Egg Harbor
