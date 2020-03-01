Fix elections oversight in Atlantic City, County
In response to the recent Press editorial, “Poor New Jersey elections oversight insults and devalues voters”:
As I read through this Press opinion, I could only think what the heck has been going on here in Atlantic County and Atlantic City in regards to elections, which has been in plain view for decades in front of the media, residents, courts and most importantly elected and unelected public servants.
We all hear the rumblings from the politicians that don’t win or get the PAC’s support or from us residents that don’t agree with some of the results or the system, whether it be power PACs, faulty equipment or flat out oversight as stated in the editorial.
It’s time that public officials, legislators, Atlantic County Board of Elections, judges and us residents get together to get this situation here in Atlantic City and Atlantic County righted because, folks, as the article says, it is an embarrassment to have these same concerns come up again and again.
We are told to pray for our leaders whether they be in our homes, work or elected officials, which I’m sure many take seriously. I only hope that these prayers can be answered with some work from all. We can accomplish so much in addressing these issues, which are a slap in the face to legitimate voters.
If it is all found to be on the level so be it, but no question some work needs to be done because willingness without action is fantasy. We residents — whatever the party, Democrats, Republicans or unaffiliated — deserve better. We also need investor confidence to be at an all-time high in our municipal, county and state governments.
This would also go a long way in accomplishing our unified goal, which is to make Atlantic City and the county the gems that they should be.
Mike Lopez
Atlantic City
AP must address its bias
To follow up on a recent comment about slanted news by Associated Press reporters, this has become so obvious that I believe this is contributing to the demise of traditional newspapers. The use of loaded language is not an occasional transgression.
Take Jill Colvin, for example. The AP should not circulate the prejudices of a veteran White House reporter who knows the difference between objective news and political polemics.
I understand the tendency of young, impatient reporters to think every observation that offends their sense of social justice must be remedied by government intervention. Their obvious biases should be mitigated by more seasoned editors and managers before publication. Opinion pieces should be labeled as such.
In addition, since AP seems to encourage collaboration in their news stories, sometimes three reporters for one story, the assignment managers could take into account the politics and world views of journalists. At least there would be some beneficial return on these redundancies.
Irv Cohen
Hammonton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.