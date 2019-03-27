Prevent crises, poverty instead of just reacting
A new report by the Urban Institute says nearly one in five people is served by at least one safety net program, and almost one-third of all children receive assistance. These programs are vital to people who are in crisis or poverty.
However, the current system is not set up to help people prevent crises and poverty. Many social service systems approach family well-being from an individualistic, fragmented perspective. Focus is placed on solving one family member’s immediate crisis rather than assuring the well-being of the entire family long-term.
We need to shift our thinking to a family’s plan for the future — the Whole Family Approach can make this a reality.
The approach is a model that helps working, low-income families build actionable plans to achieve their goals, then connect to resources available to them. Families are encouraged to rely on family members, neighbors, churches and similar social supports. We’ve seen positive results using this approach across New Jersey.
By working with our grantees who use the approach, families who have been behind in their bills and in danger of losing their homes have worked to set goals relating to financial stability and maintaining loving relationships. They now have good-paying jobs, rainy day accounts and stable, healthy relationships.
We need to do more to empower families who are just barely getting by, giving them the confidence and tools to plan ahead, set life priorities and thrive without government supports. This is what they want, and what we want for them.
Frances P. Sykes
Rumson, Monmouth County
President, Pascale Sykes Foundation
Leftist policies misguided
The left wing is at it again. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants open borders. She said the border wall is like the Berlin Wall. Democrats who want open borders should take the millions they make and provide illegal immigrants with housing, food and medical. Taxpayers are tired of paying for illegal immigrants.
Some Democrats want socialism. Many countries show how that’s working. Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal would get rid of the cows, tell you what to eat, to drink, how you will live. She said the U.S. can print more money since it costs trillions of dollars for this deal.
More should worry about the poor living on the streets, Jewish people starving in other countries (God’s people) and the veterans suffering.
If Democrats let people across the border, taxpayers will have to support them.
If a Democrat becomes president, we will suffer under their hand and it will be too late then.
Suzanne Scott
Hammonton