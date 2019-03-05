Atlantic County tops NJ for women in leadership
Regarding the recent story, “Women in Atlantic County government talk accomplishments, gender”:
This article about women in Atlantic County government described their hard work in attaining their leadership positions.
Attorney Michelle Douglass, who is representing three women in the Prosecutor’s Office in a lawsuit against Atlantic County, previously stated it is time for Atlantic County “to stop living in the days of Jim Crow gender discrimination … indeed to make room for competent women who deserve a place at the leadership roles in our county.” Yet, had Douglass taken the time, she would have discovered Atlantic County government has more women in leadership roles than any other county in New Jersey and perhaps the entire country.
Douglass also asserts that a 2015 Stockton University report found women in Atlantic County earn 28 percent less than their male counterparts. While that may be true for the entire county, it is misleading to include that when speaking about Atlantic County government. As county executive, I have no authority over whom businesses hire and at what salaries. I am responsible for the individuals hired by Atlantic County government, 52 percent of whom are currently women compensated according to their position, not their gender.
Dennis Levinson
Linwood
Atlantic County Executive
Returning A.C. rail line needs improved schedule
The spring is approaching and the return of the Atlantic City Rail Line remains months away.
One reason to justify the suspension was low ridership, but that is likely a consequence of a poorly designed schedule that doesn’t accommodate commuters.
Commuter train got you to Philadelphia or Atlantic City almost a full hour earlier than needed. The afternoon trains were no more efficient for Atlantic City’s massive workforce of restaurant, bar and casino employees, arriving after most evening shifts begin. An optimal schedule would allow commuters to make a 10 or 15 minute trip via jitney or SEPTA to their place of work.
In order to make traveling by train more attractive to both commuters and tourists, attention must be given to the rail station itself. The bathrooms are small and filthy. There was only one option for casual eating and it was closed more than it was open. The station needs better security and more police presence. People who are sleeping and panhandling in and around the rail terminal need to be helped and not criminalized. Can NJ Transit consider working with local faith-based outreach programs to accomplish this?
Atlantic City was once the centerpiece of the Jersey Shore and it can be again, but not without the rail service. Bring back the train with a user-friendly schedule so it may be the top choice for commuters and tourists alike. It is vital to rebirth of the economy.
Dara Cunningham
Haddonfield