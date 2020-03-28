Journalists on life support
Regarding the recent letter, “Media not liberal or biased”:
Anyone who doesn’t laugh at this letter’s headline might have a case of Trump derangement syndrome.
I assume the letter writer is sorry to see MSNBC’s Chris Matthews go, since he was such a prime example of a non-liberal and unbiased talking-head on a non-liberal/unbiased network.
Journalism is not dead, but too many journalists are on life support because essentially all journalism professors are liberal. That’s why fake news is so prevalent — from out-and-out lies to lying with the truth. And what’s even worse is bias by omission, which is so prevalent concerning President Trump.
I could include numerous examples of liberal bias in the news media, but the length of Voice of the People letters is limited.
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May
A.C. property reval unfair
In the 13 years I’ve been in real estate, and the 50 or so years I have been in the Atlantic City area, I have never seen such an out of left field, off the wall, inconceivable, reckless, immoral and unfair decision by the board of taxation to reevaluate city property values and basically raise tax assessments dramatically across the board for homeowners in the city.
What constitutes such an evaluation? What home values in Atlantic City have gone up and when? What quality of life has changed?
Perhaps the powers that be weren’t satisfied with the empty casino buildings. Maybe they wanted to match the landscape with empty residential buildings, because now more than ever homeowners will be forced out of their homes.
Al Casalnova
Galloway Township
Against, for change in A.C.
Change of government would do Atlantic City more harm than good. If it led to the city being run by Bob McDevitt, it would leave many people excluded unless they support his undermining tactics. And why are unions supporting the change in government form when not all of their members support it?
Still, when the next election comes, if Mayor Marty Small does not show improvement for the city, he has got to go, too.
Carl Watler
Atlantic City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.