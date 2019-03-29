Wall morality hyprocritical
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that President Trump’s proposed border wall would be immoral. Does she think the walls around her property immoral? What a hypocrite. Are the walls around Israel immoral? What a hypocrite.
Tom Krick
Ventnor
Bring back Miss America, fun at Academy Awards
I watch the exciting Miss America Pageant and Academy Awards shows with friends and family.
Now I’m disappointed with Miss America. They took out the gorgeous fashions of swimsuits, which added to the beauty, and also evening gowns. It turned into a dull evening of boring questions to determine who was qualified to be Miss America. The ratings fell to the ground, and left many fans very unhappy. It may have to relocate after being our biggest tradition in Atlantic City. Doesn’t anything matter anymore?
We live in a sick world, lacking morals and respect. The pageant has always been a beacon of light that shined through the clouds. Let’s try to recapture all the years of grace and beauty and bring back the original Miss America Pageant with all the glamour and class to keep Miss America in Atlantic City.
My second peeve is with the Academy Awards show. They scored a zero by removing the master of ceremonies and limiting important thank-you speeches, treating the winners like children being punished with 90 seconds to say thank you to a multitude.
The fashions are the best part of the Awards Show. They should have someone in the image of a Ziegfeld to stage this dull show.
They say everything old is new again. Let’s bring back a new Miss America Pageant and a new Academy Awards. Fans are entitled to a magical evening of forgetting all troubles, and enjoying an evening of excitement, glamour and fun.
Marilyn Hernberg
Ventnor
Enough investigating, get Congress to do its job
I am and I suspect the American people are fed up with what’s going on in Washington, D.C. The Democrats say they are going to investigate 81 people associated with President Donald Trump. After spending $30 million-plus taxpayer dollars for the Robert Muller investigation, they’re going after Trump’s family and associates with no evidence to support investigating anything. It is a national disgrace.
This is an abuse of power by those in power, in the Democratic Party — a waste of tax dollars and time.
Nothing is getting done in Washington because of all the investigations going on. The people did not send all the new congressional people to be locked into this political fiasco, instigated by the Democratic Party.
So many things have to be addressed in this country — infrastructure, health care, immigration reform and border security, which now is a crisis of humanity for the immigrants.
This conduct by elected officials is totally unacceptable. They were sent to Washington by voters to do a job for which they are very, very well compensated.
People should call their senators and congressional representatives and demand they do what’s good for America.
Ask this question: If anything was going on, Muller would have found it after almost two years of investigating Donald Trump.
Carl Fischbach
Egg Harbor Township