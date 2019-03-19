China, Russia must quit interfering in Venezuela
President James Monroe 200 years ago opposed foreign governments getting involved in this hemisphere.
Socialist China and Russia should go home and let the Venezuelan people work out their problems and return to the prosperous capitalistic oil producing country they used to have.
Charles J. Coyle
Absecon
Bring back death penalty
Regarding the recent story, “Smith get 40 years in hammer killing”:
Why doesn’t the criminal system use the death penalty? We have to pay tax money to imprison this man and more money toward the welfare of the victim’s grieving family. We shouldn’t have to pay for this guy to stay alive, a bad person who will only get out in his 70s or earlier.
I can’t understand why the death penalty isn’t in use. They say the jails are over-crowded. Serious crimes deserve the death penalty.
Lou Frankel
Atlantic City
Dems shouldn’t criticize their fellow candidates
Democrats must not eat their own! The field is flooded with potential nominees, ranging from moderate to liberal. There will be enough criticism from Republicans.
Democratic candidates must focus on issues, what each stands for, not take shots at opponents. They should compare their proposals to the party of President Trump; convince voters their ideas are pragmatic and middle class friendly, unlike GOP policies.
Green energy jobs represent the wave of the future. Universal health care is an ambitious goal that is attainable and cost-effective. Infrastructure must be repaired and replaced now. This agenda is rational, and if Democrats aspire to it, I think most folks will support them.
People are tired of hate speech, of walls that belie their inclusive instincts. Democrats must exude optimism. Their candidate for president must inspire America with these words by Robert Browning: “Ah, but a man’s reach should exceed his grasp, Or what’s a heaven for?”
Lawrence Uniglicht
Galloway Township