Ease Ventnor parking
The parking limit zones from Jackson to Frankfort avenues in Ventnor should be removed. The Ventnor movie theater that will soon be opened has 425 potential seats and people will primarily park on Weymouth, Little Rock and Victoria avenues.
This places an unfair burden on Weymouth, Little Rock and Victoria avenues. No one who attends the Ventnor Theater will park on Frankfort to Jackson avenues if they have two hour parking limits.
The parking limit zones were established during the height of the casino years about 20 years ago in anticipation of casino overflow parking in Ventnor. This is not the case anymore. The parking zones should be eliminated.
I urge residents of Weymouth, Little Rock and Victoria avenues to contact Ventnor Commissioner Tim Kriebel to advocate the elimination of parking zones from Jackson to Frankfort avenues.
Pat Shields
Ventnor
All must fix US debt
The most serious threat to the nation today is the unchecked growth in the national debt ($23 trillion) and annual deficits ($1 trillion). It is our inability, as a country, to live within our means. As with high blood pressure, it is a silent killer.
$23 trillion is 23,000 billion dollars. What does this say about the legacy we are leaving to our children? Our great-grandchildren?
The biggest holder of our national debt is the Social Security Trust Fund.
The annual cost (interest) of our debt is also unsustainable. The large amount of interest alone diverts valuable economic resources from other pressing issues we face, like infrastructure, education and health care. When interest rates rise, the cost of our debt rises. Also, debt has to be paid. The only source of payment funds is either to raise taxes or reduce spending. Politicians are extremely reluctant to reduce spending, because they want to remain in office.
Debt is not a bad thing in and of itself. However, excess debt and the continuation of living beyond our means is a bad thing. The fix won’t be a quick one; it will take a generation or more. My generation should apologize to those future generations that will be affected by the fiscal austerity that the fix will require.
This is not a partisan problem. It’s everyone’s problem. We all have to fix this trend. It won’t be easy or quick to fix. It did not occur quickly and will not be solved quickly. But if we don’t, our nation will decline as other nations have in the past.
We can demand our elected officials, at all government levels, have the moral and leadership courage to take the reasoned, empathetic and necessary steps to start down the path to reverse this overspending immediately. It’s a shame that all too often our politicians generally are more concerned about their reelection than about what they were voted in to do.
Michael J. Walsh
Ventnor
