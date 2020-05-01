Replace Pelosi, not McConnell
Regarding the recent letter, “Replace Sen. McConnell”:
The writer suggested that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell be replaced, since he is holding up the passage of bills submitted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
We are in a nationwide crisis. President Trump, with his request to the House and the Senate for passage of his stimulus package, had run into problems with the House version. Apparently, Pelosi felt this was an ideal time to put some pork funding into the stimulus package. So she inserted Green New Deal programs, funding for sanctuary cities, changes to the voting process and other things.
I don’t see what these things have to do with eradicating the coronavirus. It appears that Pelosi would rather use some of the stimulus money for pork projects instead of using it to help the sick or find a cure for the virus.
I think the writer is misguided as to who holds the best interest of the country and who should be replaced.
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing
Uplifting non-COVID story
Regarding the recent story, “The story of a missing boy, a freezing swamp and a rookie tracker’s instincts”:
How refreshing it was to recently read an article that was not focused on some aspect of the coronavirus. I know there must be other newsworthy issues besides the virus.
It was refreshing to read the beautifully written story about heroic Warden Schumacher of Wisconsin, who used his hunting skills and good sense to rescue a teen from the freezing marshes. I’m so grateful for this uplifting story.
Janice Gallagher
Upper Township
U.S. must produce more
Our problems as a country right now are a direct result of being a consumer nation and not a producer nation. A problem like COVID-19 was foreseen, but we could not manufacture simple solutions. Instead of only cranking up production of much needed things, we also had to wait for China to come back online. We as a nation can only go on so much longer squandering the wealth created from the 1800s to mid-1950s in this country.
Al Glenn
Egg Harbor Township
