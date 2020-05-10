Clergy on front lines, too
During this pandemic, kudos have gone out to the first responders all over the country. We should continue to praise and express continued appreciation to health care workers, police and fire personnel, emergency responders, grocery store workers etc. I would like to add another group of individuals who are placing themselves on the front line for the comfort and consolation of those who have been infected: the women and men who are clergy of all faiths that are there for the sick and families of those who have been directly affected by this pandemic.
There are individuals and family members who are scared for loved ones who need palliative care to deal with the uncertainties of the illness. Clergy are answering every day the call to provide spiritual comfort and guidance to those who want to find solace in their deep-seated beliefs of a higher purpose of life.
We need to support pastors, rabbis and spiritual counselors and to thank them for their dedication to providing needed compassion and hope for those who are suffering with this illness. So, when we justifiably shout out our thanks and support for all first responders, let’s keep in mind those who are providing spiritual comfort and hope to those who are directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ed Manning
Marmora
AP’s math is incorrect
Regarding the recent Associated Press story on minority deaths due to the coronavirus.
The story says “nearly 3,300 of the nation’s 13,000 deaths thus far — about 42% were black, according to an Associated Press analysis. African Americans account for roughly 21% of the total population in the areas covered by the analysis.”
Simple math shows the correct percentage to be 25% percent, close to the African American population in the areas covered by the analysis.
While we’re talking about the tragedy of people’s deaths let’s at least get our information correct.
Joseph Tyburski
Galloway Township
Visitors have bad attitude
It seems the out of towners are surprised that they are not received with open arms in our lovely little seashore town of Margate. Perhaps the reason for our disdain for them is because they descend on our friendly, clean, quiet town and proceed to trash beaches, ignore laws by double parking, taking two parking spots for one car, parking over the lines or on private property.
I think they have no respect for beach tag inspectors that are just doing their job, they are rude to hard working wait staff and retail workers, they appear to believe they are entitled to be loud or boisterous because they pay taxes here.
They should have a little respect. Some of the homes they live in and establishments they frequent were built by the local people that they can’t seem to say hello to when they pass by. They should start minding their manners, and then maybe our attitudes about them would change when their attitude changes.
Carol McGuire
Margate
