Sent milk to food banks
I’ve read that the dairy people are destroying thousands of gallons of milk, stating they have nowhere to deliver it. When schools are in session they deliver it, why can’t they deliver it to the food banks for the children? The food bank personnel should protest the waste of this healthy product.
Mary Ann Jespersen
Bridgeton
Virus hit US earlier
California was overwhelmed with what was thought to be the flu as early as November of last year. Perhaps it will turn out that it was partially or even mostly the coronavirus.
Many people there and in other parts of the country already have immunity to the coronavirus, meaning that it most likely was here sooner than thought.
Could it be that there is some herd immunity already happening?
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May
End smoking in casinos
In these unprecedented times it is vital that when casinos reopen they must reopen as no smoking. Clearly this COVID-19 is a lung disease and casinos and state and local government must protect the public when business starts up again. Everyone should join in the fight to protect the health of this nation
David Palughi
Egg Harbor Township
Free medical college, care
We need more doctors, nurses and health care professionals and we need a better health care system in the country. If everyone was given free health coverage we would not have enough professionals to treat them.
We currently pay billions to companies to pay the salaries of people that we are telling to stay home. We correctly spend billions to fund the military. Should we really care about our debt? The dollar was originally backed by gold but now it is backed by the military, stock market and real estate.
Our last deficit from the 1980s and ’90’s went away when dot com stocks without revenues created capital gains tax payments. We had no debt as a country in 2000 because we paid it back with profits from propped up paper stocks that were really worth nothing. The money is here in our country and it doesn’t matter how far in debt we go because the world wants the U.S. dollar.
We need to spend money on the health care system by treating it the same way we treat military needs. Create free health care colleges the way we have military academies. For free college graduates must serve at public hospitals for 4 years at a salary of $40,000 after which they could go out on their own. We need to create public hospitals all over the country.
We should create a two tiered health care system. Everyone could go to the public hospitals for free. A private system using insurance companies working with the hospitals and medical professionals would co-exist. We would attract people into the medical field because they do not have to spend money on college and they have an opportunity to eventually have the ability to make a nice living through private practice.
Republicans and Democrats should get behind this so we are prepared for what our future holds.
Cary Berman
Margate
