Heroes in medicine
On 9/11 firefighters went in while everyone else was coming out. Many never looked at a firefighter in the same way after that day.
Today masked women and men go into areas that civilians only want to avoid.
I think many won’t look on medical professionals and especially nurses the same after this national emergency. Nor should they.
These regular moms and dads, neighbors and friends, are everyday folk until they put on their mask and gown and become heroes. Their weapon against the unseen enemy is compassion and care. These heroes are selfless and professionally trained.
Their superpower is their eyes. They are completely covered except for their eyes and it is the eyes of a nurse that show their soul. Their eyes give hope, comfort, are serious and say they care. These heroes have something which tells them to go in when it makes no sense to go in and it can be seen in their eyes.
I’m grateful for their being there and proud of my own 40-year nurse hero who works in a hospice.
Michael J. Makara
Mays Landing
Trump supporters deluded
We now live in a country where men and women who honorably testify under oath are threatened while on the stand, dismissed and shamed under the misnomer hoax, while those who refuse to testify are considered keepers of the truth. And somehow almost 40% of Americans consider that a fair trial.
A man can refuse to reveal his financial ties, have educational institutions he attended conceal his records, yet still claim to be the most transparent president in history.
During a life-threatening pandemic, medical professionals acting on scientific data and speaking from experience may be contradicted and overshadowed by President Trump.
Is this us becoming great? I believe Trump would like to keep Americans deluded.
I assume that Trump supporters reading this must be outraged. I believe they won’t or don’t recognize that under the influence of this president the nation’s standing in the world is damaged.
The rest of us must turn our world upright again by voting Trump out of office.
Josh Lucchesi
Galloway Township
