Fauci spread hysteria
Regarding the recent commentary by Gary Abernathy, “Don’t let coronavirus call all the shots”:
Kudos to Abernathy. But too late to curtail governors such as Phil Murphy, Andrew Cuomo and Tom Wolf from causing long-term damage to the economy while redefining individual liberty and pummeling the American psyche.
There is a crisis, just not in proportion to the deadly cure being fed to people via statewide shutdowns. There is plenty of blame to go around but in America I’m going right to the source, Dr. Anthony Fauci. President Trump should have fired him two months ago. He’s created and spread a rampant infection of fearful hysteria.
Fauci is not the only bureaucrat behind the computer models (probably similar to the ones used for climate change) that always call for disaster and have been wrong at every turn, but he is the charismatic mouthpiece that has given governors the key to Pandora’s box. I’m sure the experts are brilliant in their microscopic world but they must have all failed basic arithmetic and economics.
The mitigation strategy would have worked just as well in echelon than as a nuclear attack. If this strategy is not soon reined in we will be faced with an economic disaster that could cause more death and long term despondency than the virus.
Unlike the federal government the states can’t print money. New Jersey could soon be facing bankruptcy. As Ben Franklin said, “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
James M Spickard
Little Egg Harbor Township
AP fearmongers biased
I found recent headlines so misleading in regards to the number of deaths, comparing Italy’s death toll to America’s. Italy is very small in relationship to the size of America. So when a headline in one inch black letters says “US death toll overtakes Italy’s” the only thing it accomplishes is scaring people.
Most people don’t read beyond the headlines and this is just simply irresponsible journalism. The proper and honest comparison is of populations and percentages.
There is too much reliance on articles written by the Associated Press. Their reporters are so one-sided, I wonder at times if they are nothing but haters of America.
Joseph Pitassi
Vineland
Don’t use second homes
In a recent article in the New York Times there was input from doctors, nurses, first responders and all of the people on the front line battling COVID-19. When asked what they needed most, the overwhelming response was for others to stay at home.
Gov. Phil Murpy has issued an executive order prohibiting short-term rentals to eliminate state to state travel as well as that within the state. This allows year-round residents access to what have become limited resources to keep the number of cases low and to protect people from this personally devastating and economically crippling siege with COVID-19.
This has been the most effective measure at this point. Those with second homes however are part of the transient population when coming from and going to their county or state of permanent residence. This will undoubtedly increase the number of cases in this area.
Activities fall into only two categories: need to do and nice to do. Need includes: stay at permanent residence; get groceries, medications and essentials there; practice social distancing; wear a face covering; and go to essential work places.
Nice to do includes: Leave permanent residence with the exceptions listed above.
Putting up with inconvenience to some will be the difference between life and death to others.
Abby Bender
Margate
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.