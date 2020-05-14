Help letter carriers by sanitizing mailboxes
Letter carriers are rightfully deemed essential personnel and will be out there every day of the week delivering mail, parcels and serving as a reminder that while we are currently in troubling times in our nation “the mail will go through.” We in the National Association of Letter Carriers — I’m president of Cape-Atlantic Branch 903 — sincerely hope this sense of normalcy can bring some relief to every man, woman and child that things will get better. A friendly wave or hello from the mailman brings relief to children 10 times better that a text or email.
The mailman has been delivering to the nation since the Revolutionary War and is a constitutionally mandated service. We take great pride in allowing nothing to stop us. During natural disasters, hurricanes, tornadoes, fires, earthquakes, the 9-11 attack and even during the anthrax attacks that came through the mail it did not stop everyday delivery. The mail bound the country together through every foreign conflict we have been involved in.
We are a kaleidoscope of America. We are neighbors, sports coaches, volunteer firemen, scout leaders and the list goes on. We also worry about our own well-being and the well-being of our families, and the well-being of each member of everyone’s family.
Please help us out and sanitize mailboxes, door knobs and other objects that the letter carrier touches while delivering mail and parcels. This is for our safety as well as for the safety of everyone.
This is what we do and we deliver for you.
Nelson Gaskill
Mays Landing
President, NALC Branch 903
Costly drugs block care
Good news is welcome these days. I was grateful for the woman’s recent story of her husband’s 10 year battle against cancer which resulted in remission. May she and he enjoy many years of healthy, happy life together.
But the direction the letter then takes is of concern. The argument is that no financial restraints should be placed upon the pharmaceutical industry in an effort to control the prices of prescription drugs. I guess the writer is referring to such things as allowing Medicare to negotiate the cost of Part D drugs as the Veterans Administration is allowed to do.
The bottom line is this: Often the wife is told her husband has a life threatening condition for which there is treatment but he can’t afford it. That is horrible and unjust, but is the reality for thousands of decent, hard working people.
I have adequate health care and Part D coverage. But I’m reminded of the words of Joseph Levin, cofounder of the Southern Poverty Law Center: “Justice ... requires that those who suffer least should speak out the most.”
Henry A. Ireland
Dennis Township
