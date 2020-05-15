Virus benefits China
The Korean War started June 25, 1950. President Truman sent troops, totally unprepared due to decimation of the military by his administration. China, after calculating that if the U.S. used atomic weapons it would lose 60 million of its citizens, allowed the U.S. to go for it. Four months later China poured hundreds of thousands of well-equipped peasant soldiers against the very surprised UN forces. The three year “forgotten war” ended in a stalemate. The Chinese, essentially won since their goal was to promote communism throughout the world and for the first time to show that they were a dominant world power. Since that war they have clandestinely promoted their ideology through infiltration, acquisition and disruption in many nations, but primarily the U.S.
Seventy years after the forgotten war, a deadly viral pandemic emerged from China that crippled almost every nation on Earth. It reportedly came from a laboratory in the city of Wuhan and other reports have suggested it may be a manufactured virus. Question: Did the virus accidentally escape or was it intentionally released? Was the Chinese government concerned that millions of its own people might die? Doubtful! Could the Chinese goal have been to disrupt the world economy? Debatable. Does China gain from this pandemic? Certainly.
China hides its goal of total ownership of the South China Sea and with the help of the American mass media acquires an enormous propaganda tool promoting communism. The trade deal gives the U.S. $250 billion in purchases by China. A pandemic? Trillions.
Who profits in the U.S.? I think the socialist media, an arm of the socialist Democratic Party.
Ron Hill
Egg Harbor City
In defense of biased media
Regarding the recent letter, “Unbiased news appealing”:
The writer seems upset at a Washington Post article that stated that certain intelligence officers favored Joe Biden for president. The writer questioned the wisdom of printing such an article in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and suggested that the Post article was the product of an anti-Trump agenda on the part of that newspaper and on the part of the intel officers as well.
While unbiased news is certainly a worthy goal, in practice, biases inevitably creep in, especially for news about politics. Just as the Post, Guardian and CNN might be relied upon for a particular slant, the Washington Times, the Daily Caller and Fox generally reflect their own. The letter writer hearkens back to a day of neutral reporting that likely never existed.
Further, the writer calls the intel officers “Never Trumpers,” although it’s doubtful that they have identified themselves as such. Perhaps they are disturbed by Trump’s performance on the campaign trail and while in office. It’s not difficult to be disturbed by his conduct and by his tortured relationship with the truth.
Finally, the writer suggests that newspapers could increase their circulation by serving the need for unbiased reporting. There are many factors behind the struggles of newspapers, not least of which is the rise of digital media, and the attendant siphoning off of advertising dollars. It’s doubtful that biases have much to do with it; I imagine that many news consumers relish the biases found in their outlets of choice. I’m also not entirely certain that the letter writer or anyone else would recognize or even favor totally unbiased reporting if they saw it or if it actually existed.
John Higbee
Smithville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.