Institutions couldn’t stop asymptomatic virus cases
We are now in a cycle of being surprised, even shocked, that places where large numbers of people are placed in close proximity have large numbers of COVID-19 cases and even deaths.
It should be obvious if citizens are asked to wear masks and to maintain 6 feet of separation from other people to avoid transmission of disease, then places where that is not possible will likely have unusually high incidence of disease.
Whether the close quarters are in prisons, senior living facilities, hospitals, veterans’ homes, schools or super starter events, why the surprise at the greater incidence of communicable disease in these places?
Many articles and headlines imply that the factors leading to this greater incidence are due to lack of care, evasion of regulations and management failures. This is unfair to the many who work diligently in these industries.
The many staffers involved are every bit the heroes as are the nurses and doctors working in hospitals. I know because I’m a board member of United Methodist Communities, which operates nine senior communities and three home care offices in New Jersey, including UMC at The Shores and Wesley by the Bay in Ocean City.
A normal institution of the kind we’re discussing will have almost as many staffers as residents. So, imagine an institution with 250 residents who are restricted to the institution and 250 staffers who come and go every day. If only 2% of the staff in our example are sick but asymptomatic, five people every day who are already sick will be working in the institution.
The only protection would be actual daily testing of all staff, which has not been possible due to lack of test kits.
Why should we be surprised at the rapid spread of disease in the institution when an asymptomatic person passes the disease on to others, both staff and residents? This is not done on purpose and cannot be helped until adequate testing can be done on all residents, visitors and staff.
Stop blaming and help encourage governments at all levels to address the lack of a solution.
John Bishop
Saddle River, Bergen County
AP story on Ga. killing itself bigoted and hateful
Regarding the recent Associated Press story, “Georgia death recalls US history of race terror”:
This story was as bigoted and hateful against “white males” as anything the KKK published about blacks a hundred years ago.
The key facts about the shooting of Ahmaud Arbera are undisputed, and recorded on video and police records.
According to readily available sources I’ve read, until last October the town of Satilla Shores was so safe that people even left their guns in unlocked cars outside their homes at night. Then there were burglaries where guns got stolen, and residents got nervous.
In February, 26 year old Ahmaud Arbery walked through there. He entered a vacant house being renovated. When he was noticed, he suddenly started running. Neighbors called police and tried to stop him until they arrived.
A father and his son parked their truck ahead of Arbery and waited for him. Both were armed because they knew the burglar they were looking for had stolen guns.
When Arbery saw the two men in front of him, he avoided them by running to the right around their truck. Arbery could have kept running or walked away. He could have stopped to explain himself or wait for police.
However, Arbery quickly turned left, ran across the street, and attacked the son from the side. Arbery grabbed the gun with his left hand, while punching the son in the head with his right.
The son shot twice, but Arbery’s attack continued. Only the third shot stopped the attack.
Both the father and son used poor judgment. They should have followed Arbery from a safe distance until police arrived.
Tragedies happen when people are afraid, don’t trust each other, have no faith in police to protect them, and act in a hurry.
However, the Associated Press and national media were not satisfied with that truthful narrative.
Instead they completely ignored documented evidence of burglaries, Arbery’s suspicious behavior and his reckless attack.
The story falsely called the incident an “extrajudicial killing” like the “racial terror” of a hundred years ago. It even ran a photo of the victim of a completely unrelated 1955 murder! Why? Who benefits?
Seth Grossman
Atlantic City
