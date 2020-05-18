See all, decide yourself
Regarding the recent story, “Dems debate how to hit Trump on virus”:
To say President Trump is bullying from the pulpit is an outright lie. Had reporters’ questions been included with the president’s frustration (not anger), the reader could decide for themselves.
Every day I see one-sided stories. The media should present both sides without opinion like respected reporters are supposed to do so the public can weigh their options and use their own minds to decide.
Trump was talking about this virus in January while Democrats were still on their Ukraine impeachment witch hunt, claiming it was racist to close air travel from China. Now they say he dragged his feet.
This is brainwashing, telling people how to think, how to vote and how to give up their freedom. We need our jobs back, but some Democrats want us home for many months.
People should search out all news, ask their Republican friends why they back the president, get through an hour of Fox news — then debate it in their own minds and souls.
If they choose socialism, at least they choose it informed, not by being told only what journalists and reporters want them to know.
Maybe things are unfair, but simply put, if average Joe hits the lottery and in an instant joins the one percent, that my friends is America. Socialism will tax that win until you are right back to the dollar you started with, because they will say you don’t deserve it. In America, you can deserve everything your hard work or luck will bring you. Don’t change that.
Stephanie Milano-Dillon
Ventnor
Probe China virus origin
China says the virus did not come from a lab in Wuhan. The WHO says it came from an animal source. We must find out where it came from and whether it was an accident or intentional. So far, China will not let our scientists in to investigate.
It is imperative that we prove our case with irrefutable evidence. Only then will the world get a clearer picture of what happened and take appropriate action.
Alan Stowe
Atlantic City
Risk from guns overstated
A recent letter stated “this nation is facing a gun violence crisis” and “there are 100 deaths per day related to guns.”
The FBI Uniform Crime Reporting System (UCR) reports the U.S. murder totals were 17,309 in 2006, 14,748 in 2010 and 14,389 in 2018. The population has increased each year so that the murder rate per capita is lower. These numbers include deaths other than by firearms. For example, in 2018, of the 14,389 murder victims, deducting deaths by “knives or cutting instruments 1,546, other weapons or weapons not stated 923, personal weapons (hands, fists, feet, etc.) 695, blunt instruments 448, narcotics 99, asphyxiation 92 and fire 76,” the deaths caused by firearms were handguns 6,698; firearms, type not stated 3,018; rifles 305; shotguns 235; and other guns 165, for a total of 10,431. 10,431 divided by 365 days results in approximately 29 murders per day by firearms in a current population of over 330 million.
The FBI UCR reports in New Jersey for 2018, 286 murders — 37 by knife, 28 by other weapons, 19 by hand, fists and feet. The remaining 202 murders were 152 by handguns, 0 by rifle, 2 by shotgun and 48 by unknown firearms.
The Pew Research Center reports the murder rate per 100,000 of the population was 5.2 percent in 1968, 7.2 percent in 1974 and 4.6 percent in 2017.
For perspective, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports in 2018 there were 33,654 traffic fatalities. The CDC reports for 2017, suicides were the 10th leading cause of death at 47,173 and 36,338 deaths from falls.
The CDC reports for 2017, the total deaths in the U.S., including disease, were 2,813,503. The Pew Research Center for 2017 reports 14,524 murders. The murders divided by the total deaths evidence the risk of being killed by murder was approximately 0.005 percent. The risk of death from a fall (36,338 divided by 2,813,503) was 0.0129 percent. It appears there is no “gun violence crisis.”
No, I am not a member of the NRA, but I am a deer hunter in South Jersey.
David L. Finnegan
Hammonton
Strength is growing
Sadly, now that there’s been no place but home for over a month, the surreal is becoming painfully real. Robbed of our way of life, freedoms, livelihoods, even our faces by some mishandled microscopic monster.
Whether it originated from a bat in a meat market or some dumpster at a biological research lab, blame offers no resolution and no consolation to the families of over 60,000 Americans who’ve lost their lives, often dying alone without the final loving presence of loved ones.
But beneath all the fear, all the anger and disbelief, there’s a growing strength and determination, a courage that’s a shining example to our children and to each other and will lead us through these trying, dispiriting times back to the good old days.
George DeGeorge
Turnersville
