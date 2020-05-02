Stay home; virus peak near
Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, researchers, scientists and politicians have all said different things regarding the severity of the spread of the virus. It is clear now that many people had the wrong predictions and did not predict the severity of the spread that America is facing right now.
Looking at multiple graphs and charts that display the curve of the virus in America, it can be determined that the virus is generating a logistic curve, rather than the exponential curve many researchers believed to be occurring. The virus can be displayed by a logistic curve since the spread of the virus will eventually come to a point where it begins to level out and the number of new infections decreases, but only after proper measures are taken to decrease it. From the looks of it, we are extremely close, if not right on that inflection point that will determine if the spread will continue to increase or begin to level out, and the only way to flatten the curve right now is for Americans who live in hot zones to stay home.
Eventually, the virus’ growth will stay constant but reach its own peak carrying capacity and will have nobody to spread to after social distancing measures are increased in densely populated areas of the country.
Right now is when Americans need to take responsibility and stay home so the country can reach that point where the spread becomes less of an exponential graph and begins to flatten. The virus and the curve are close to its carrying capacity, which means once the inflection point is reached and social distancing is ramped up, the curve will flatten and the rates will go down.
Ryan Rybka
Egg Harbor Township
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.