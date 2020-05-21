Cruise lines deserve help
Regarding the recent letter, “Help airlines, not cruises”:
In the first two paragraphs of the letter, it is pointed out how the airlines take money from the government and consumers. They remain in debt because of their own money mismanagement. They outsource their call centers to people who cannot communicate well and are poorly trained to assist the American customer.
On the other hand the world headquarters for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Carnival and NCL are in Miami, supporting the local economy. Holland America world headquarters is in Seattle and Princess is Santa Clarita, California. They have not outsourced call centers. They have placed them all over the United States even in depressed areas.
The staff working on the cruise ships do work long hours. They do have clean quarters, clean uniforms, all meals. Below decks there is meal service to support their cultural diets. They work hard for the length of their contract and then have free transportation home. Their contracts are usually 3 months, but can go longer at their choice.
Cruises offer an affordable and fun vacation for the U.S. consumer. The newer ships have systems to recycle their waste and there is evidence of green initiatives throughout the ships. Cruise lines pay local small business partners, thus keeping money in local economies. The airlines do not.
There is a reason that both industries need help and that is the money they generate and the jobs they provide. The largest unemployed sector in the U.S. market right now are those of us in the travel and tourism industry.
Maryellen Solano
Atlantic City
NJ won’t allow work, shirks jobless benefits
My wife was laid off on March 17 and applied for unemployment the next day. She has not received any payments yet.
We have called and emailed every possible person that we know of at that department, no results. All we get is a busy signal and the phone hanging up and no reply from our emails.
I have stage three lung cancer and my disability benefits ended this month. Now we have no income coming in to pay for COBRA benefits, which is $1,300 a month.
I need treatments for my cancer and have no money to pay for the insurance. The only thing the hospital can do for me is put me on self-pay, which I cannot afford.
It would be nice if we could receive the monies from unemployment so we could pay for insurance, for food and our bills.
Yet Gov. Phil Murphy thinks it is very important to allow the release o f prisoners so they don’t get sick. I also wonder why no one questions him about this issue during his press conference. Many other people must be in the same situation that I am. But the governor focuses on saving the lives of prisoners while letting the hard working citizens of this state suffer without being allowed to return to work.
It is very saddening to me to live in a state where I can’t attend church but I can buy liquor or go to a marijuana dispensary and buy marijuana.
Terence Rieti
Vineland
