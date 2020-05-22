SJTA toll hike shameful
Regarding the recent story, “What the Atlantic City Expressway toll hikes would fund”:
If a New Jersey company had no competition, and decided that it simply wanted more money to fund its coveted projects by increasing prices by 37%, wouldn’t a government entity investigate for anti-trust violations, or at a minimum for price gouging?
How, then, does the South Jersey Transportation Authority get a pass for this same behavior? I can’t think of a worse time to try and slip this toll increase in while N.J. residents are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
Shame on all of them! And shame on we citizens if we don’t hold elected officials accountable for looking out for our best interests and stopping the SJTA from committing this callous act.
Jerry Highberger
Brigantine
South, North Jersey need own virus-control rules
Between his Ivy League education and executive work at Goldman Sachs, no one can deny that Gov. Phil Murphy is highly educated. Unfortunately, his experience in the ivory tower and on Wall Street has caused him to lose common sense and relatability to everyday New Jerseyans.
Regarding economics, Murphy continues to pass legislation that treats North and South Jersey as if their economies are the same. The entire state is on track to make the minimum wage $15 per hour, despite statistics that show North Jersey has more money and higher costs of living than South Jersey.
For example, according to state data, the average price of a home in North Jersey is $397,000 in Hudson County and $744,000 in Bergen County. By contrast, the average price of a home is $196,000 in Atlantic County and $346,000 in Cape May County.
In other words, homes in North Jersey are about twice as expensive, and according to data from the Department of Labor, North Jerseyans also make significantly more money than South Jerseyans. Therefore, it is illogical for Murphy, along with several local South Jersey politicians, to conclude that North and South Jersey can equally afford the $15 minimum wage, especially since small business owners like myself have been warning local politicians of the repercussions since before the bill was passed.
Gov. Murphy’s pandemic response is suitable for North Jersey, but it is an overkill to make South Jersey follow the same rules. While many North Jersey counties have thousands of cases, most South Jersey counties have significantly less, even when accounting for population differences. For instance, Bergen County currently has about one case for every 89 people, whereas Atlantic County has just one case for every 928 people. Despite our better public health, we are still forced to follow the same detrimental policies as the rest of the state.
All in all, there are very serious differences between North and South Jersey, and not accounting for these differences will only result in failed economic and epidemiological policies for years to come.
Lou Freedman
Margate
All must follow rules
I’m grateful that Gov. Phil Murphy seems to be putting the citizens of New Jersey above all else.
Everyone feels the isolation of the quarantine, the frustration of not being able to work, as well as seeing family and friends. The sadness of not being able to hold grandchildren. But some lives may depend on everyone adhering to the guidelines that are in place.
The parents and grandparents of today’s people lived through the hardships of war, the great depression, the previous pandemics. However, they came back as strong as ever and ready to make the country strong. They survived without luxuries such as cable TV, computers, online shopping etc. I only wish they were here to guide us.
Many feel they need to begin connecting. Well, hospitals, food banks and the Red Cross could use them. They should put their energy to good use, not endangering others, including their loved ones.
Everyone must stay the course in order to beat this new danger or what we have been doing to date may be prolonged. People should think before they act.
Carol Petters
Mays Landing
Don’t reopen schools
Sadly we’re hardly further informed regarding the COVID-19 virus than we were the first time it was recognized. What we do know is frightening. Our understanding of the effects of this disease is simple — if you acquire it, you’re almost assured of giving it to others and those with it are at increased risk of dying. The daily death count has now fallen below 2,000 and while dominated by elderly victims, it covers all ages.
The suspicion is that many that have this virus don’t know it and their daily routine is not affected in any way. For a period they could be carriers of the disease able to spread it with a sneeze or cough near anyone else. This makes it difficult to contain it. If you’re relatively healthy, you could have been exposed, infected and not knowing it infect others, including your family.
I think schools shouldn’t be opened. Children, close together in an indoor environment, would without question bring it home if they became infected.
James K. Aumack
Cape May
Restructure loans to Wildwood Catholic
Recently, the Catholic Diocese of Camden issued a press release announcing without notice the closure of five Catholic schools, including my alma mater, Wildwood Catholic High School.
Like so many, I was saddened to hear this news. But my sadness quickly turned to deep frustration the more I sought to learn. In public reports and in the information provided by the diocese, a primary justification for the closure of Wildwood Catholic was a 12% enrollment drop coupled with $750,000 in loans to the school spanning years.
I understand these are hard, unprecedented times. Which is why I was surprised to learn that the lender is not some unscrupulous, cutthroat Wall Street firm. Rather, it is the diocese itself.
Meanwhile, across the rest of America, something else is happening.
Many banks, insurance companies and financial institutions, as well as the government itself, are restructuring payment terms to work with Americans who have seen their jobs and incomes vanish.
This raises a fundamental question: Why not simply do what the private sector across America is doing and restructure or extend the payment terms of these loans? In short, why, of all times, close now without notice? People are hurting enough. They need their institutions to lean on now more than ever.
I realize I don’t have all the details. Details are hard to come by. But what I do know is that Wildwood Catholic is not a building or a property (which, it is worth mentioning, no doubt could fetch millions of dollars if razed and converted to residential properties). Wildwood Catholic is a community of people from many places and times. And this community deserves far better than a surprise press release.
In times like these, Wildwood Catholic deserves not only a far better explanation, but a lender that will give it a real chance to get through these hard times instead of surrendering to them.
Jim McElhatton
Alexandria, Va.
Justice isn’t equal
Two New Jersey men set a man on fire, not once but twice, and get five years in prison. Roger Stone tells a few lies to a bunch of liars in Congress and gets nine years in prison.
Race car driver Kyle Larson loses his sponsors and is fired from his job for using a politically incorrect racial slur, while Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib calls the President of the United States, on national TV and in front of her child, a vulgar and unprintable name, and is still collecting full pay and benefits from the American taxpayers.
Something is not fair here.
Thomas Barrett
Brigantine
