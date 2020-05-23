Fill in, return census
Lost in the tragedy and the hysteria of the coronavirus infection is the 2020 census. I think Cape May County is not responding sufficiently to the census. This is most important. If people aren’t a part of the count they don’t have a number. If they don’t have a number they aren’t counted when federal (and even state) funds are distributed.
People should fill out their census form and return it. They will benefit from doing so — government support goes to where the people are that need it.
Stephen Wajda
Ocean City
Illegal fish haul greedy
Concerning the recent article about the two fisherman busted with 66 illegally small striped bass. I’m not so sure they should be called fishermen. I think pigs would be better.
Have I ever witnessed an occasional infraction of regulations? Sure. This takes the cake. The million dollar question is who are they. There were no names in article. That would help if I and my fellow fishermen do some pig patrolling.
Lee Scanny
Linwood
Power quickly restored
Recently an intense thunderstorm approached Cape May County. I do not believe the severity of the weather was anticipated. Here in Wildwood minor rain, thunder and lightning began. Then wind that was so fierce it ripped off several motel and home roofs, knocked wires and poles down, tossed debris everywhere and damaged several blocks of the boardwalk.
Power went out and Atlantic City Electric responded efficiently and expeditiously in a way that I have never seen before. Electric was restored in sections of the island faster than I imagined, 11 hours earlier than estimated where I am.
Then came a courtesy phone call by an actual human being checking if power was on and normal. Public utilities take a lot of criticism at times. Not this time. Atlantic Electric deserves kudos for its efforts.
Carl F. Schmoyer III
Wildwood
Light rail benefits many
Regarding the recent story, “What the Atlantic City Expressway toll hikes would fund”:
It occurred to me that completion of a Camden to Glassboro passenger light rail line might benefit commuters and travelers in Salem, Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties.
This regional rail line would allow area residents to go to Camden, Philadelphia and Trenton with onward connections via SEPTA, NJ Transit or AMTRAK to Newark, New York and other points.
James Standiford
Millville
