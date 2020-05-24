Trolley bad use of toll hikes
Who benefits from the eye-popping half-billion dollar construction program proposed by the South Jersey Transportation Authority with Atlantic City Expressway tolls?
The people who will get the $200 million biggest chunk for prep-work (not building) a Glassboro-Camden light rail (trolley) line.
The additional cost to build it will be more than $2 billion, which people may help pay with tolls going up every year.
The public is being deceived and manipulated. There is almost no benefit to expressway users.
SJTA says it is a regional authority and should benefit the region. True. But when that idea was developed there were going to be two expressways, one to Atlantic City and one to Cape May. Only ACE was built and it had tolls to pay for it and for future improvements. The Cape May Expressway was started in pieces and became Route 55. It has no tolls and is paid for by all New Jersey taxpayers. It never made it to Cape May.
Shouldn’t the drivers on Route 55 pay tolls for this since it will directly benefit them and their region?
Trolley car lines are massive money losers, never pay for themselves and, in the case of the Camden-Trenton River Line, costs the state’s taxpayers more than $7 for each one-way trip.
Transportation experts think what is needed is a high-speed line like the PATCO line from Philadelphia to Lindenwold, not a slow trolley line. NJ Transit budgeted only $2 million for it in its 2020-2025 capital spending plan. The Delaware River Port Authority does not want to pay for it. The federal government has shown no interest in funding it.
The current system of funding improvements from existing tolls, used for many years, is working.
The board should vote against this toll hike proposal. It will damage the economy of South Jersey at a time when we cannot afford more costs. The process has been forced upon us during a medical emergency so we have not been able to fully discuss it. That is wrong.
Duane Phillips
Brigantine
Police benefits reform a complex challenge
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Local government benefits excessive despite decades-long reform push”:
Balancing fiscal responsibility with the safety of city residents and businesses has always been the goal of Atlantic City PBA Local 24, of which I am president. The line between competitive compensation and excessive rewards is context. Context is lost when police as a whole are unfairly to blame for practices that have been repeatedly addressed.
An Atlantic City officer works 15 years to reach top salary; sergeants make less than top patrolmen in other departments across the country. Every dollar earned is public record. Is this same microscope used in all sectors of government? The same diligence used to look at authorities, political appointments and elected benefits? Are voters choosing the best candidates to make these decisions? Speaking out when laws are amended to increase benefits to those politically connected? A report shows that only half of New Jersey realize the primary election date has been moved, so it is doubtful.
The PBA wants Atlantic City to succeed. That success comes from making and keeping the city safe. Police is a profession, retaining the best and brightest has been increasingly difficult. Longevity was instituted to stop thousands of dollars invested into an officer from moving on to a more affluent or less stressful career. These small percentages are not an unchecked drain upon the pension system. For further context, how many readers are aware there are seven separate pension funds. Or the state PBA along with its fire counterparts were able to successfully take control of their well-funded system. Simply put we are providing solutions.
We too are taxpayers and welcome scrutiny. We are not in total disagreement with the views of The Press editorial board. Our issue is this sledgehammer approach regarding the latest State Commission of Investigation report instead of a scalpel. These blanket changes are always shouldered by the worker on the front lines. Loopholes are found for the chosen. Today is a stark reminder of the dangers first responders face and everyone should be working together to fairly compensate them.
Matt Rogers
Atlantic City
Motorcoach industry needs help like other transport
We are in New Jersey’s motorcoach industry. Friendly Tours and Travel is an independent family-owned businesses, transporting 5.5 million residents and travelers annually across the state.
People ride our buses to get to work in another city or state and visit tourist destinations. We are visible in every community across the state and vital to America’s critical transportation network.
Before COVID-19, we employed 5,912 hardworking individuals and contributed $1.2 billion in economic revenue. Like many transportation industries, that has all changed and virtually every bus company across America has stopped operating. We support the public health restrictions put in place to help flatten the spread of COVID-19, but when people emerge from this crisis, we want our employees to have jobs and want to be able to carry passengers. But today, our future is very uncertain.
Before Congress left Washington, D.C., for a one-month hiatus, it passed a $2 trillion aid package to help large and small business. That package included nearly $100 billion for every mode of passenger transportation (airlines, Amtrak, transit) except for private buses. The motorcoach industry’s voice in Congress was ignored, leaving it and our employees on the side of the road.
As the federal government focuses on recovery, we urge those in Congress to remember that we bring their constituents to work; kids on school trips; church groups on tours; and we drive tourism in this state … literally. The industry connects America. If it goes away, those experiences go away. We need the support of Congress now.
Rick McCarrick
Mays Landing
NJ picking winners, losers
It has been said before that when you depend on government to fix problems, most of the time you have to realize that government is the problem, especially with fighting the invisible enemy, coronavirus, and the COVID-19 illness it causes.
The state decided to pick who the winners and losers would be to survive these extreme difficult times. However, the way I see it, the state created who the saints and sinners will be. Walmart, Target, Home Depot and other giant retailers are allowed to operate because it is believed that they are essential. Wrong. We are all essential and need to go to work to pay our bills. We, the mom and pop businesses who don’t rely on government to survive and to pay our bills, can do the same thing as corporate America does: We will wear our N95 masks and keep our social distancing.
A young lady just told me that she recently opened a hair salon and is closed now. Further, she said if she goes to make a house call, she will pay a big fine and have her license revoked. Really? Who is cutting the hair of the governor, judges and legislative members? How about other affluent people? Is this how we pick our winners and losers? Or is this how we define who are the saints and the sinners?
Mayor Joe Venezia
Estell Manor
