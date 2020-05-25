Special day is for veterans
Memorial Day to all VFW members and veterans is not just a paid holiday. I’m District 17 VFW commander, and we know this special day is for us veterans that have confronted the horrors of war to remember the faces, places and names of our brothers and sisters who died defending the nation.
Bullets don’t care what color you are. What religion you are. What gender you are. What your politics are. We fought for each other so we could return home to our families. We fought shoulder-to-shoulder, in the skies, on the oceans, on the beaches and on land as Americans. And we all fought under the most beautiful flag in the world, the Stars and Stripes.
God is with us who survived the wars and it is up to us, the survivors, to educate the nation on the true meaning of Memorial Day. I will pray this Memorial Day for all those who lost their lives for America. Especially for my brothers on the black granite wall in the nation’s capital. I will pray for all the families that have lost a loved one in the service of this country. And a special prayer to the mothers of those who lost a son or a daughter.
This Memorial Day will be quite different due to a silent enemy COVID-19. May people be safe in their travels and may the Holy Mother, her son our lord and savior Jesus Christ and the heavenly Father watch over you and bless you always. And may God bless America.
John Vollrath
Cape May Court House
Plasma donation inspiring
Regarding the recent story, “Cape May County COVID-19 survivor may save lives with his plasma”:
I appreciated this article about John Amenhauser and his recovery from COVID-19. Amenhauser, a 32-year-old Upper Township neighbor, showed that anyone can be infected, even young and healthy members of the community. He also showed how to turn adversity into an opportunity to help save the lives of others by going through the lengthy process to donate his blood plasma for the benefit of others in the community.
He didn’t volunteer to be infected but the standup way he chose to respond to adversity makes us proud in Upper Township.
John Snyder
Marmora
Appreciate care providers
Martin Luther King Jr. said “the time is always right to do what is right.” This prophetic statement is relevant today and is demonstrated by everyday heroes as the nation battles the COVID-19 epidemic. Health care and first responders do what is right and are being deservedly acknowledged for the valiant and selfless service during the coronavirus pandemic. First responders and health care professionals are there for us. Their performance and acts of care are heroic and selfless. They consistently put themselves in harm’s way to care for citizens and society.
As a former nonprofit hospital system board member, I was privileged to witness health care professionals, including physicians, nurses, lab technicians and environmental cleaners among so many others, display their phenomenal talents with humility and grace. My wife is a nurse of 37 years and displays the same humble care and service with no expectation of acknowledgement. First responder and health care heroes greatly deserve the current appreciation being provided. They deserve respect and thanks every day. Let us provide that appreciation to them throughout the year.
Craig Keyser
Avalon
Virus brings damage, fear
Coronavirus is the greatest challenge people have ever faced. It is an invisible enemy. People can’t see, hear or feel it, yet even if it doesn’t affect them physically, it has the capacity to create fear, uncertainty and doubt that can linger long past any recovery from the visible physical symptoms.
This disease affects everyone. Many feel trapped and are afraid to go outside. People seek protection and don’t know how to protect themselves or the ones they love. Some are afraid to breathe. No longer can people comfort the sick. They shy away from the elderly. Human touch — that simple physical act of greeting, acceptance, love and compassion — has been taken away.
The coronavirus has inflicted irreparable damage to people’s humanity, spirituality and the economy. Until there is an antidote or vaccine, the damage won’t go away. Eventually that day will come.
Leaders on so many levels seek to find a way to reassure, but only seem to rationalize.
People often rely on past behaviors as indicators of future outcomes. Soldiers have sacrificed their lives for our freedoms. We will rise up. The comparison to war is a tired one. Many will discard their masks as an act of defiance, another part of human nature.
I would like to know at what point an individual’s likelihood of death from the coronavirus equates to an individual’s likelihood of death from engaging in the routine activities of normal everyday life.
Jim Yost
Cape May Court House
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.