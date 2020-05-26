Watch where trillions go
Gov. Phil Murphy complained that the federal government gave New Jersey $1.8 billion for COVID-19 relief and he considered it “unusuable.” He said the state didn’t need it for COVID-19 relief and he wanted to spend it elsewhere. This is exactly what is happening to the multi-trillion-dollar relief packages that Congress inflated to satisfy their pet projects that have nothing to do with COVID-19.
Everyone should start asking for details as to where their tax dollars are going and what they are being spent on because it’s a lot of their money.
Just $1 trillion equals roughly $2,940 for every American citizen in this great country, yet most people have yet to see their stimulus payment.
Richard J. Shaffer III
Mays Landing
Humility in confinement
I have felt pretty good following the government guidelines while using my abundance of homebound time wisely. I cleaned my shed, planted a garden, tuned up my lawn tractor.
In addition, I thought I would really raise my level of productivity through reading a couple of new books only to discover while reading one of them by Walter Isaacson, titled “Einstein,” that in “1666, when Isaac Newton was holed up in his mother’s to escape the plague that was devastating Cambridge, he developed calculus, an analysis of light spectrum, and the laws of gravity.”
Consequently, in addition to everything else I thought I accomplished during this time of sequestration, I have developed a taste for homemade humble pie.
Bob Zentmeyer
Egg Harbor Township
Unimpressed by pay cut
The Rutgers University president is taking a 10% pay cut during this crisis. How in the world will he feed his family on $700,000 a year?
Michael Smith
Galloway Township
Property tax grace bungled
For so long N.J. citizens have been quarantined by state government. So many employees are out of work and with no income.
Now we hear two days before the taxes are due that there’s a grace period to June 1? But for those paying them on time, the check already had to be in the mail! Mine was — on my business and my home.
Great timing. Thanks.
Lynn Jenkins
Estell Manor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.