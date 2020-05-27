NJ failing the unemployed
My daughter has been laid off from the casino from March to the present. She has called unemployment every day and emailed them every day with no response. She has had no income at all and also has a 16-year-old son.
In March she paid her cable bill, however she did tell them at that time she has not been able to get her unemployment as of yet. Recently they turned off her service, which includes the internet her son needs to complete his school work. She called and was told they cannot help her. They seem not care because they do not have to care.
The unemployment situation is unacceptable. She has been in touch with state Sen. Chris Brown and Rep. Jeff Van Drew. The unemployment office needs to step it up and get these people their money. There are a lot of people out there with no income. These people are depending on the unemployment office to pick up the phone and help them.
Sharon Bishop
Absecon
Virus may succeed where Trump’s foes have failed
In Charles Dickens’s immortal words, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness. … It was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” Dickens’s words could best describe the accomplishments and adversities of the past three years under the Trump administration.
Considering all the dark forces arrayed against him, it is truly a wonder that President Trump has managed to accomplish all that he has. There was no break in the resistance against him. Big government socialists, the federal intelligence services and the vast majority of the left wing media kept rolling on with their relentless effort to thwart him at every turn to make him a one term president. Their anti-American tactics failed to bring down a duly elected president and an economy that exceeded world expectations.
Outrageous accusations included the Russia collusion hoax, a quid pro quo Ukraine spoof and a Nancy Pelosi impeachment circus. Anything to paint Trump in the worst possible light and stop the incumbent from achieving reelection in November.
The booming economy and virtual full employment wouldn’t have fanned the flame of resistance but a global pandemic COVID-19 might do the trick. This Chinese virus took an overwhelming toll on jobs and businesses, bringing us close to a recession. This virus may achieve the failed goals of the resistance by making America just another Third World country. Yes indeed, as Dickens described in his “Tail of Two Cities,” it was the best of times, it was the worst of times.
Art Mooney
Little Egg Harbor
Keep Catholic schools
Lack of strong leadership, weak or no financial planning, and poor communication have created a very sad day for more Catholic school communities again. We have now decreased educational options for children, decreased diversity in education, increased potential crime rates in areas of shuttered schools, increased burden on local public systems and decreased local community outreach from these schools. What a shame! I believe it could have been avoided.
As a past administrator of a shuttered Catholic school and author of “Successful sustainability in a secondary Catholic school,” my heart goes out to all of them. This travesty was coming, but I believe communication must not have been transparent since the school communities were surprised and blindsided.
Successful sustainability is possible but must have collaboration, support, trust and transparent communication from the top down for existence. In addition, leadership must be trusted. Trust is a prime component for goals to be implemented and achieved within any organization.
Currently there are many Catholic schools that are thriving and display strong qualities needed to sustain. They have assessible leadership, built-in trust, Catholic identity, creative financing, consistent and transparent communication, diverse educational programs and collaboration within the school community.
My belief is for leadership to reach out to schools that are successful, collaborate with them, and follow their template or guidelines. Most importantly, keep communication transparent, so there are no surprises such as what appeared to happen to St. Joseph’s and Wildwood Catholic. Catholic education is a viable venue for the entire community. Leadership working with stakeholders and the school community should and could keep Catholic education thriving.
Diane Tucker
Pittsgrove
Don’t reopen the shore
Regarding the recent commentary by Michael Busler, “Reopen Jersey Shore on May 15, says Stockton finance professor”:
I’m not sure why Busler thinks the shore area should reopen by mid-May. He cites a projected U.S. death toll of only 60,000 — this has already been revised upwards and is at the low end of the predicted number. The high number is 130,000 deaths by August, not a total number. The modeling framework upon which these numbers are based assumes current social distancing guidelines are still in place. The reason for the decline in estimated deaths by then is due to the success of the current social distancing guidelines being adhered to. The “modeling framework does not yet capture how the risk for more COVID-19 cases — and potentially deaths — could increase due to increased interaction among individuals,” according to healthdata.org.
There continues to be too many new positive cases in New Jersey with a rate of 43% of those testing being positive. I understand the economic hardship but it is foolish to allow thousands of people to gather on the beaches and boardwalks until the health professionals advise that it is safe. As Gov. Phil Murphy has outlined, there needs to be a 14 day trend of less new cases, expanded testing capacity, robust contact tracing, and secure places and resources for isolation and quarantine before it is safe to reopen the shore.
Ann Walker
Villas
Rentals like 2nd homes
Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order to prohibit short-term rentals and online rentals to transients.The intent: to limit people coming and going to the state.
However, second homeowners come back and forth to the state.
I fail to see the distinction.
Arguments from second homeowners include that they pay taxes and have the right to go to their properties. Owners of properties offering short-term rentals pay taxes too.
Additionally, if someone leaves their state of primary residence, they are out of compliance with that state’s stay at home orders.
Abby Bender
Margate
