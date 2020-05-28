For Kennedy for Congress
The most important issue for me in the July 7 congressional primary is what candidate will do the most to improve mental health outcomes in Atlantic County.
As a child, I watched my grandmother deteriorate because we had no insurance to cover her treatment for schizophrenia.
If elected, Amy Kennedy is committed to have the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act passed into law. In this difficult time, we need a leader who is not afraid to tell the truth about the hard choices we will have to face as a nation in the future due to this pandemic.
We need a leader that understands the needs of children, and cares about the health of veterans and the elderly. Someone who is brave enough to stand up for the rights of all their constituents, and humble enough to listen to the voters of South Jersey.
Kennedy is that kind of leader, and I will be proud to vote for her as my congresswoman in the primary.
Mary M. Slomine
Margate
For Harrison for Congress
We think of ourselves as progressives. We voted for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary. We voted for Tanzie Youngblood in the 2018 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary. And we strongly support Brigid Callahan Harrison in this year’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary and for election in November.
We have lived in Galloway Township for 45 years and have known Harrison for 30 years. We are puzzled by her primary opponents’ attacks on her as 1) a non-resident outsider, 2) a George Norcross stooge, and 3) a clone of Rep. Jeff Van Drew.
Harrison graduated from Holy Spirit High School and Stockton State College, married a Stockton professor (Ken Harrison), and lived and raised three children in Smithville, where we were often guests at their home. Even when she finished her Ph.D. and became a faculty member at Montclair, and even after her husband became terminally ill, she commuted from Galloway Township to her job. She has never voted anywhere but Atlantic County. She knows this district and its people.
When she considered running to challenge Van Drew, before other candidates had announced, she did what any sensible potential candidate would do: She inquired about her support from Democratic Party leaders locally and statewide and asked for their endorsements. Somehow, that has been cited as evidence that she is a tool of the Norcross machine. Anybody who thinks that Harrison takes orders from anyone obviously doesn’t know her very well.
She is nothing like Van Drew. She has repeatedly accused him of failing this district by voting against the impeachment inquiry. If anything, that shows that Harrison’s “undying loyalty” lies with the people in this district, not with President Donald Trump.
We believe that Harrison’s resume speaks for itself and that she is the most experienced, most knowledgeable candidate in this year’s 2nd District Democratic primary and the strongest candidate to defeat Van Drew. She understands how the system works, and she would be a powerful and effective voice in Congress for progressive causes and for the people of South Jersey.
Charles, Rosalind Herlands
Galloway Township
Distancing vs. gun violation
Regarding the recent story, “9 charged with burglary, violating COVID-19 mandate in Atlantic City”:
The police locked up nine people with a loaded gun and hollow point bullets during a home invasion. Lucky they are from New Jersey. Maybe the weapons charge and home invasion charges will be dropped and the social distancing violation will be enforced, bringing mandatory jail time.
James Kerrigan
North Wildwood
