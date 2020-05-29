Restore US manufacturing
Having trouble finding masks, gloves and disinfectant hand wash? Well, the chickens have come home to roost. Almost all of it is made overseas, in China, Vietnam or any other country where the people are willing to work for 50 cents per hour. And even if a product says “made in USA,” you can bet that the components to make that product were made elsewhere.
Here’s what the U.S. makes: Cars, large appliances and guns. Everything else comes from overseas. If you don’t believe me, go to Walmart and start looking for products that are made in this country. Especially clothing. You won’t find any with the union label.
We have put ourselves in peril by our lack of manufacturing capability. We were saved in World War II by our huge manufacturing base. Today, a large part of the basic electronics in U.S. weapons systems is made by the Chinese.
It’s time to put a stop to this, by making it unprofitable for these multinational corporations to ship U.S. jobs to God knows where. Congress can do this. But lots of luck, since most of the politicians are owned by big business.
Don French
Bridgeton
ACIT expansion too costly
Regarding the February letter by Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, “ACIT grant application serves county students”:
It’s refreshing to see Levinson respond to my letter. I assert that the ACIT expansion discussion was added at the last minute to the agenda, it was added after November’s election, Levinson’s daughter is a principal at ACIT, Atlantic County residents voted against the statewide referendum to fund expansions at vo-tech schools, and Levinson was not in attendance at the freeholder meeting in which the public shared their opinions.
The study by Stockton University he mentions is news to me. I’d like to know when he asked to have it done.
People should be prepared to pay because expansion will cost money. I suggested before that I would be attacked by the people who financially benefit from the expansion and I think Levinson fits that criteria. As a Greater Egg school board member, I am a volunteer and Levinson is not. I think his poor judgment is costing Atlantic County residents too much.
Peggy Capone
Mays Landing
Need truthful media age
It is said that we are living in the information age, which history of technology describes as a time period in which people could access information and knowledge easily. The question is does easy knowledge mean truthful knowledge?
Our lives have become like a courtroom, with the media being either the prosecutor or the defense attorney and the people being the jury. The problem is that many times the media have an agenda and they present their cases by providing us with partial truths that many of us accept as being the complete truth. The same can be said about political leaders, regardless of party, at times.
Partial truths can actually be deceptive and lead people away from the actual truth. Many scammers use this method to deceive people.
This is not something that is new and the product of the information age. In Matthew Chapter 4 of the Bible, Satan tries to deceive Jesus by using partial Scripture which Jesus is able to reject by having knowledge of complete Scripture.
It is time for us to begin a new age, the truthful age. Let the media begin a time of reporting the unbiased complete truth and leave the judging to the jury, the people.
Paul Rahter
Somers Point
Spiritual response to virus
I have come to the conclusion that it may help to listen to what this world is revealing to us, to each country. With millions of people infected and carrying this virus to others, the best way to deal with these drastic changes in our lives would seem to be following the Franciscan way, which closely follows Jesus’ path of simplicity, justice and counter-cultural inclusivity. We need to now explore an alternate orthodoxy that values vulnerability and union over power alongside a global community of like-minded seekers eager for deeper connection with God, self and each other.
We are experiencing a much-anticipated transition in America. We have experienced many threshold experiences in the form of births, deaths and now even global pandemics. All of these experiences should make people stop and shut down the status quo and force them into silence and solitude, if they allow this. People need to choose hope over sleepwalking, denial or despair. They need to stop and truly examine the world around them. They need to increase personal responsibility and human solidarity, to be present to each other, communicate better, understand each other better.
Being a health care worker, my heart is heavy for the essential workers who have died or continue to put themselves at risk. I am very concerned about the many people facing financial challenges, or whose marginalization has been made worse by the virus. People are experiencing a solidarity with the suffering witnessed. I am truly grateful for the people living out their truth through their actions in this crisis. Remembering those sacrificing their health to assist the sick and thanking them isn’t enough. I am humbly grateful for their help to families.
Karen T. Stratoti
Egg Harbor Township
Hazard pay over flyover
Regarding the recent tribute of the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds flying over Philadelpia from Fort Dix, I was wondering about the amount of money it cost the government to show that display of support for the hardworking health care workers, and whether it would have been a better idea to put that money in their paychecks as hazard pay.
Sounds like a better idea to me since it caused groups gathering without social distancing and most of the health care workers were busy working and couldn’t see it anyway.
Denise Cuozzo
Galloway Township
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.