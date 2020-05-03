Candidate Cunningham unfair in COVID attack
In regard to the recent guest column by 2nd District Democratic candidate Will Cunningham, “Health-crisis response shows Trump, Van Drew must go in November”:
In response to Cunningham’s op-ed where he attacks President Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 situation, I feel the need to point out how disingenuous he is being. Not so much in what he says, but in what he chooses not to.
Cunningham writes, “Our government has been caught off guard by this pandemic,” while blaming Trump. In truth, the entire world was caught off guard due to China’s continual lies and cover-ups. Cunningham can pound his chest all he wants about oversight committees and Ebola czars in Washington, but none of them would have changed anything that has happened because of China’s corrupt leadership.
Throughout his article Cunningham is very critical of Trump, with accusations of “deeply problematic” and “reckless.” But what he fails to tell us is that while Trump was issuing travel bans and offering assistance to China in the form of medical experts in an attempt to control the spread of the virus, Nancy Pelosi’s House Democrats were busy with impeachment hearings.
But what I find to be the most appalling and reprehensible piece in Cunningham’s article is when he writes “we are truly fortunate” to have Pelosi and the House Democrats working for “actual people.”
Actually, Democrats self-identified themselves as the party of resistance and then spent the next three years leveling bogus and unsubstantiated accusations at President Trump, while accomplishing nothing for the hard working people in this country. Instead they spent that entire time trying to subvert the will of these very same people by attempting to undermine the administration of a duly elected president. Now there’s the Pelosi/Democrat legacy Will Cunningham can really be proud of.
Steve Lane
Mays Landing
Learning from the pandemic
This shutdown will have a lasting effect on society, long after the pandemic passes into memory. I believe we will eventually look back on this time and think of events as being before, or after, COVID-19.
My optimistic nature leads me to trust that we will learn from this experience, and discover, among other things, just how much we can accomplish with the virtual tools at our disposal. That we discover that even the most basic jobs are just as critical to our daily lives as the most technical. That we can, in fact, balance life and work, and that time spent leisurely is as important as time spent producing, selling and creating.
Let’s get through this difficult time and become the change we wish to see in the world. Where people are valued more than objects, lives more than money, and where everyone is able to enjoy the basic necessities of life. Because that truly is the American dream.
Caren Fitzpatrick
Linwood
Atlantic County freeholder at large
