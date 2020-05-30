No S.S. benefit loss
A recent letter saying that Social Security recipients need a hike in benefits equal to the temporary $600 rise in unemployment compensation enacted in light of the coronavirus pandemic is misguided. This money is being given to people who have suddenly lost their jobs as COVID-19 pulled the rug out on a booming economy resulting in millions of unexpected layoffs. Income was lost and health benefits disappeared.
As a Social Security recipient myself I did not lose any of my benefit. My checks are the same amount as before the virus. I did not lose my health benefits either. I still have Medicare same as before.
Hey, who wouldn’t like bigger Social Security checks? But to be honest how have I as a retiree suffered any real economic hardship when compared with the working people grappling with a sudden loss of their livelihood and health coverage?
David Hunsberger
Mays Landing
Only this coronavirus new
In the back of my cleaning supplies, I found an unopened cannister of disinfectant wipes. They were purchased a year ago at least because they were a free offer from a supermarket game. I remember being intrigued by the mango and hibiscus scent.
I read the directions to see if they’ll clean mirrors. Then I read what they disinfect. Among these were E. coli, two types of staph, listeria, two forms of influenza and a bunch of germs and viruses I can’t pronounce.
Then the 11th item was human coronavirus. This family of viruses isn’t new, just this particular version. I’d like to get more information about coronaviruses in general.
Judy Satero
Egg Harbor City
Untimely school tax hike
Regarding the recent story, “EHT school board passes 2% tax hike, full-day kindergarten”:
At a time when 30 million people are claiming unemployment benefits, approximately 20 percent unemployment, Atlantic County the epicenter of casino jobs lost, the Egg Harbor Township school board votes a tax increase. So sad that most residents will be clueless about this raise. The outrage should be deafening. Shame on the EHT Board of Education.
Dave Palughi
Egg Harbor Township
Donate stimulus check
Those members of society who do not really need the federal government’s stimulus check should consider donating it to either a much needier person or to a charity or two of their choosing.
Those who have commented or at some point said that they think that socialism is not a good idea and who do not need this handout, should consider doing something with it that might benefit others.
John Regina
Northfield
