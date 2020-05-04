Education response overwhelming
These past few weeks have left people scared and overwhelmed. Societal norms and schedules have been disrupted and people are feeling the effects, especially as it pertains to education.
As an educator, I was overwhelmed by the idea of remote instruction and how/if we could make it work, but lately I have been overwhelmed in a good way. I have seen a growing educational community, both local and global, of people making connections and supporting one another like never before: teachers sharing ideas about the best tools and practices, parents sharing activities to help support their children at home, families learning dances and creating TikToks as a break from the craziness, community members recording themselves to raise the student’s spirits, large companies giving free access to educators for their online learning tools, Netflix releasing “Tiger King” to give the world something to talk about, the list goes on.
None of these things would be possible if we did not recognize that what unites us as people is greater than what divides us as individuals. Learning and instruction have changed a great deal over the past month, but we have been able to navigate these changes with the help of certain groups of people who all deserve recognition.
I am grateful to the students who have stepped up and are putting in the work to make the most of their online learning. We know this is difficult and stressful, but they are doing a great job. Parents are juggling working from home and embracing their newfound roles as teachers. Remember, it’s OK to take brain breaks, and recess is a good idea at any age. To my colleagues, both in Wildwood Public Schools and in the community, this type of learning environment is new for everyone and the collaboration is invaluable. School administrators have been flexible, organized and receptive to ever changing norms and ideas.
Right now everything seems uncertain, but one thing that I am certain of and that is the strength and resiliency of our communities.
Kelly Franco
Wildwood Crest
Credit Trump, not Pelosi
Regarding the recent letter, “Credit Pelosi, not Trump”:
First I laughed, then I cried. I originally thought the letter writer was making an April Fool’s joke when he stated “that Nancy Pelosi assumed the role of adult in crafting the emergency legislation to combat the coronavirus crisis.” Pelosi did not involve Congress at all in the coronavirus at its inception, after going full speed ahead until early February on an impeachment that was destined to fail from the beginning.
Then when the Senate crafted legislation for the emergency funding for the economic hardships created by the virus, House Speaker Pelosi flew back into Washington from a weekend in San Francisco and proceeded to dump all kinds of political patronage pork into the bill that resulted in a delay of several days.
I don’t see where Pelosi was adult in any of her actions.
Bill Garry
Northfield
