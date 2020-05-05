Postal service essential, too
What does “essential services” mean to most people? Police officers, firemen, medical professionals, search and rescue personnel? Uniformed services? How about the local Post Office as well?
As a retired postmaster, I know many see the carrier on the street but miss the bigger picture: the center of a trillion dollar industry with 650,000-plus dedicated postal professionals who collect, process and deliver letters, magazines and packages. Behind every carrier are many others: clerks, mail handlers, custodians, truck drivers, pilots, nurses, inspectors and more.
They are all on the front line, as are many in other occupations. Many of these employees risk contact with contaminated mail, serve the sick customer that doesn’t choose to stay home, the first to smile and say thank you when mail is handed to them, potentially germ laden envelopes in this time of hyper awareness.
The Post Office is the last bastion of the country to close and usually the first to reopen after disasters due to the hard work and dedication of neighbors, friends and colleagues of the United States Postal Service.
When people get their Social Security check, favorite magazine, VA medicine, latest online shopping deal or a must-have item shipped to their door and even their bills, they should thank their carrier, but keep in mind all the other postal employees that made it possible and who will continue to do so as long as they can no matter the adversity some may have to risk it all for your special delivery.
James Fusco
Ocean View
Unite to get through pandemic
The nation is going through an unprecedented health crisis with the unrelenting spread of the coronavirus. What an awful lot of people don’t realize is that it could bring society as we know it today down.
The crisis is a double-edged sword: a new virus we have no control over possibly triggering an economic collapse. It is like walking a tightrope for President Trump; it would be for any president. Somehow, some way, he has to balance what needs to be done to combat and bring the virus under control, while simultaneously doing what needs to be done to prevent a total economic meltdown. And the two required actions can conflict with each other.
Why is this happening? Could it be that we just aren’t living the way God or nature if you prefer intended? Whatever your thoughts on the matter, may I suggest we each take stock of our lives and see what we could be doing better going forward.
But right now with this particular pandemic, we need to join forces. Listen to your doctor.
Listen to your President. If we do this then, with God’s help, we will get through this. We must. Let us pray that we do.
Donald R. Ackermann
Barnegat
