NJ wastes higher tolls
As an intrastate (local) truck driver, I get to see a lot of the results of the state spending of tax dollars. In recent years, we’ve had the N.J. fuel tax increase of 24 cents a gallon, toll increases and now more toll increases. There has been some increase in road and infrastructure projects, but there are some things I see that just seem like New Jersey has a lot of tax money just burning a hole in its pocket.
I drive the three toll roads in New Jersey and on every toll road it looks like every maintenance yard has been totally rebuilt since these recent tax increases. Not one here and there that may have needed replacing, but every one.
And now that they are doing the same with the rest area facilities, they have started tearing down and replacing every single rest area restaurant and fueling stations. This is being done on the Garden State Parkway and the N.J. Turnpike as well.
And now they want to increase the toll rates again. Even if the existing facilities are in need of updating — do we need to do every one of them simultaneously instead of maybe spacing out the projects to ease the yearly cost? Do they all need to be completely demolished instead of remodeled?
I feel as usual that our state officials, with all the revenue it collects through taxes and fees, are thumbing their nose at the citizens with their excessive and extravagant spending on one hand, and on the other always crying they don’t have enough money.
Maybe it’s time to take the bull by the horns and start spending with a little responsibility.
Steven Strenner
Tuckerton
Ventilator story biased
A recent article on ventilators was very biased against President Trump. In these times I think the reports should be unbiased.
I saw Trump’s update on ventilators and it was very understandable. The Associated Press reporters’ slant was the kind of fake news Trump complains about. They make it look like he was responsible for the lack of ventilators, which is not true. They also passed over that the ventilators were not needed yet. Shame on them. Such political views should be in the Opinion and Commentary pages where they belong.
If people feel blame should be assessed, they should give the govenors and hospital administrators their fair share, which is the lion’s share.
Ralph Heres
Seaville
Time to set politics aside
It is a shame that in these troubled times, politicians are lying to the American people. It is a shame that Congress has its political agendas first, instead of the health and safety of American citizens.
The rule of law seems to have no meaning for the Washington elites, who are protected by political parties. While millions are going on unemployment, some politicians are getting rich on what appears to be inside trading. “United we stand, divided we fall,” simple words that the leadership of this country choose to ignore.
Politicians are engaged in a pissing match, which seems more important to them than the United States and the welfare of its citizens.
John Applegate
Galloway Township
Don’t minimize virus risk
I am concerned about some people’s attempts to minimze the coronavirus pandemic by comparing it to the flu or other recent pandemics. There are several factors that separate COVID-19 from the flu.
Every year, we develop a vaccine to combat the flu and it’s generally effective, even though less than half of adult Americans choose to be vaccinated. The majority of health care workers do get vaccinated, so they have some protection when treating flu patients. There are also protocols and medications for treating those infected with the flu.
There currently is no vaccine for the coronavirus and this puts first responders, doctors and other health care workers at risk when treating those that have contracted the virus. This problem may be exacerbated by limited protective gear, medical supplies and equipment. Recent pandemics such as SARS and Ebola have quickly developing dramatic symptoms that lead to those infected being quarantined. This limits the spread of those infections.
With COVID-19, many of those infected show no sign of the disease and that, combined with the long incubation period, increases the chance of spreading the virus. This expands the potential infections, which can quickly overwhelm a health care system and facilities. The newness of this highly infectious disease makes it difficult to know the mortality rate, but early data suggested it is higher than the flu and some other more recent pandemics.
I’m disappointed in the “nattering nabobs of negativism” that are attempting to marginalize the seriousness of this outbreak.
Don’t dismiss me as a hysterical Democrat; I’m a Republican who voted for Barry Goldwater in my first presidential election. COVID-19 is infecting and killing people regardless of their political affiliation.
Chuck Slugg
Cape May
