In recent months, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding government price controls as a strategy to combat the rising cost of prescription drug medications. As the mother of a child with type 1 diabetes I understand the need for access to life saving medications. My son nearly lost his life due to life threatening side effects he experienced after being forced to switch to another brand of insulin when our drug formulary changed.
These formulary changes are imposed by pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). The complexities of the drug pricing system in the United States is just that, highly complex. What I particularly worry about is how access will be affected for patients if yet another layer is added.
Price controls may sound great on the surface, but with these policies the devil is always in the details. In some countries where price controls are already imposed patients are facing drug supply shortages and access has been decreased. Comparing the economy of the United States, its health care system and regulations to other countries that do not enjoy the same free market principals is simply not feasible. In order to obtain reliable data in this area you must compare apples to apples, not apples to oranges.
There are many stakeholders involved in drug pricing, or what is commonly known to many in the industry as the supply chain. These stakeholders include insurers, PBMs, pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, wholesalers and patients. Why is it though that many look to only one part of this supply chain to pass the blame?
You may need to go back to school to obtain a second or third degree to fully understand all of the moving parts to this issue. While I wholeheartedly agree that patient access must be addressed, I do not believe that pricing controls is the only answer. The supply of life saving medications must be increased and everyone in the supply chain must collectively step up their game.
Liz Parlett Butcher
Egg Harbor Township
This is an issue not typically touched upon by government leaders or health officials.
Tobacco and marijuana smoke don’t respect social distancing. Therefore, smoking and vaping should be disallowed, or at least restricted as long as COVID-19 is a threat. This is especially true for multiple-dwelling buildings, such as condos, co-ops and apartment houses where migrating smoke is unavoidable and can put neighbors at risk. What good is it that a neighbor is 15 feet away if his smoke manages to get into your lungs?
Exhaled air dissipates rather quickly — hence the 6 feet rule. But exhaled smoke travels more, hangs for hours when replenished and clings to the objects it touches. That’s why the stench of second-hand smoke is evident long after the visible vapor is gone. The smell remains.
Administrators should consider guidelines and perhaps emergency orders to restrict smoking and vaping.
Thomas D. Esrey
Atlantic City
Restrict neighbor smoking
I live in a condo. My unit is contiguous with six others. Exhaled smoke from my neighbors unavoidably seeps into my living space. I smell it and breathe it in 24/7, even while sleeping. That second-hand smoke was first inside the smoker’s bodies — lungs, throat, mouth, nasal passages — before it reached me. I wonder if this puts me at increased risk of contracting COVID-19. Social distancing, the 6-feet rule, disinfecting, washing hands, quarantine — these are little help against seeping tobacco or marijuana smoke.
I wonder if exhaled smoke is more dangerous than breathing as a spreader of infectious disease. The smell of second-hand smoke can clings to what it touches. Maybe that smell has some hitch-hiking viruses intact.
We are told to stay home. But in apartment houses, co-ops and condos that permit smoking, home may be where the problem is. There should be an administrative order restricting smoking inside multiple dwelling residences until the crisis has passed.
Anne McGinnis
Atlantic City
