Mask maker had none
I read recently about 3M Co. pushing against President Trump’s doubts about it producing enough masks and doing everything it can to prevent price gouging by distributors.
I find it ironic that when I recently called 3M in St. Paul, Minnesota, trying to get some N95 masks, I was told they had no more masks. I am a disabled U.S. Navy veteran with heart disease, nodules on my lungs from asbestos and other underlying medical conditions.
I think that President Trump has it right, and 3M “flies out at bat.”
Dennis B. Reed
North Cape May
Grateful for local news, too
A lot of attention has been given to the medical personnel and first responders who are exposing themselves to this deadly virus. They truly deserve that attention and our support. We also have been reminded to thank those who work in bringing us the supplies we need of groceries and pharmacies. They too deserve thanks.
As I read today’s paper, I thought about the people who worked to put it together and the people who deliver it to our door. In this time of isolation, for many like myself, this is our only source of local information. These people also deserve our thanks.
Mary Dornato
Ventnor
Trump’s politics appalling
President Donald Trump isn’t having rallies during the pandemic. He is having nearly daily press conferences during which he mixes unrelated rambling with actual information provided by others on the podium (usually the scientists), and fielding questions as a way to work in his political views and attack reporters. All while a cast of administrators and officials stand in the background as foils. I believe this is a gross misuse of presidential power and that he is not a wartime president as he has suggested.
A wartime president would pull together his generals (governors) to develop a comprehensive plan, realizes that his troops on the ground (health care workers and first responders) need protective clothing and equipment, listen to his scientific advisers, use the wartime act early to ensure supplies, centralize the supply chain and not create an opportunity for companies to profit, care about civilians in the line of fire (all of us) and not minimize the problem, its effects or the need to drastically change their behavior. Two months in, Trump’s behavior doesn’t convince me that he realizes the extraordinary health threat to the public.
I hang in during what I consider his performances, hoping that he’ll say or do the right thing eventually. He commands attention. To me it seems to be a rehearsal for a run on “Saturday Night Live.”
I think he’s using the pandemic as a platform for propaganda.
Harriet Diamond
Atlantic City
Honor selfless fed workers
Federal employees provide vital services that benefit Americans every day, yet much of this important work goes unnoticed. We see them when hurricanes strike, floods destroy communities and pandemics spread worldwide. We know that they help land planes safely and perform inspections to maintain a healthy food and water supply. But for every image on TV, thousands more work behind the scenes to keep the country running.
They process tax refunds, small business loans, stimulus payments, Social Security checks, and loans for college students. They track biological threats and alert Americans to treacherous weather conditions, among other critical and life-saving tasks.
COVID-19 is the latest crisis during which we expect civil servants to work tirelessly and often around the clock. I take comfort in knowing that the country is fortunate to have dedicated professionals who continue to selflessly serve their fellow man all for the greater good.
Throughout the year, but especially during Public Service Recognition Week, May 3-9, we should gratefully acknowledge their service. While we remain shuttered indoors to fight the invisible enemy among us, let’s recognize and appreciate civil servants for what they truly are: the heartbeat of America.
Richard Campoli
Little Egg Harbor Township
Virus upended jobs
Now that there is the coronavirus, all countries have a new source of death and sickness. Before the virus, President Trump talked about how employment had become the best ever in the U.S. during his administration.
Now with the coronavirus, many businesses have been ordered closed, leaving their workers jobless. Trump will always be known for that. I think he really hates people not having jobs on his watch.
I know Donald Trump misses those rallies he goes to and talks, but now we need to listen to medical experts to give us the facts about the coronavirus.
Juanita Hooper
Atlantic City
Coming through together
I want to thank all the people in cars who went down my street in the Villas recently blowing their horns and waving.
I am 84 years old and I have never seen people come together so much since World War II.
We will come through this I know, because we are the greatest country in the world and I am proud to live in it.
Adeline White
Villas
Dinner club foes pause
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Private dinner clubs allowing BYOB may help keep O.C. dry”:
This opinion on the issue of dinner clubs in Ocean City indirectly characterized some of the arguments against them as “priggish.” BYOB has been and remains a polarizing issue in Ocean City.
At this time, when our cities and country are facing much greater issues and challenges and by government directive these private dinner clubs are not operating, we should take a break from such controversial issues and focus on how we can help one another through this pandemic. As one of the organizers of the group focused on stopping dinner clubs, I have chosen to temporarily suspend action on this issue in order to focus on ways to support my community during this time of crisis.
Susan Cracovaner
Ocean City
