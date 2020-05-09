Not time to increase tolls
Regarding the recent column by state Sen. Chris Brown, “Families have to change plans due to coronavirus, so should SJTA”:
What an excellent opinion piece by Sen. Brown regarding the Atlantic City Expressway toll hike. He is right! Put it on the back burner until this disaster shakes out.
David Jacob
Ocean City
COVID unlike flu
Regarding the recent letter, “Keep perspective on virus”:
The letter states that over 61,000 deaths in the U.S. were identified as flu-related during the 2017-18 flu season. During that four-month period, November through February, the approximate number of deaths per day was 500.
On April 1 of this year, the number of COVID-19 related deaths for a single day in the U.S. exceeded 1,000. A few days later that number was 1,344.
A missing perspective is that comparing deaths in other flu seasons to the present pandemic is like comparing apples to oranges.
Susan Cavanaugh
Northfield
Drug price limits interfere
The country faces an unprecedented crisis and it seems its effects are concentrated in New Jersey. I am doing my best to remain calm but I must acknowledge that with no cures or treatment options presently available, my odds are not good.
As a cancer survivor and someone who went through open heart surgery a few months ago, I’m at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications. And as a small business owner, it was impossible to foresee how my wife and I would make it to the other side of these diagnoses unscathed — physically, mentally and financially. But thankfully, with the help of my family, I’ve been able to overcome it all.
The years of research scientists have been doing aren’t just to produce theories or conclusions to hypotheses; they result in cures that save lives like my own. More than ever, taking medications from idea to patients as quickly and effectively as possible is imperative to the health and stability of the nation.
However, price controls stand to interfere with the research process, impeding scientists’ ability to deliver cures and treatments. There must be another answer to the high price of health care that isn’t detrimental to critical research. I hope to see Washington come together to bolster innovators as they pursue advanced tests, treatments and cures for COVID-19.
John Atwood
Stone Harbor
Restrict representatives
I agree with the recent article that it’s time to eliminate political party conventions. Also set term limits of four years, and require they must have the same health insurance as the rest of us. And no retirement or health care after their term is over.
Bob Donnell
Cape May
