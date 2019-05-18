Bankruptcy plan smarmy
I think I have this right. Frank Formica leased his bakery and then liquidated his company, with lease revenue to be distributed by bankruptcy court. Formica is no longer the owner but could be a paid management consultant. Formica Bros. Co. went bankrupt due to economic conditions and lawsuits from two injured employees (loss of fingers and limb), which he expects will be discharged in bankruptcy.
So in the end, Frank Formica loses his company and may get a consulting job, nearly all his former employees keep their jobs, and the injured workers will have to compete with debtors for a share of the leasing revenue.
Pathetic and so smarmy, even if legal.
Susan Slaughter
Somers Point
Politicians must support full progressive agenda
I am an unapologetic progressive, fighting for Medicare for all, humane immigration reform, gun violence reduction, and rapid and aggressive climate change reversal — among other things. People should fight for these things because their elected officials are not. Constituents suffer without these policies. Some die. And they refuse to fight for these things.
These policies are coming. They must, because all people deserve a healthy life with dignity. If politicians fight against these policies, if they refuse to advance them, if they care more about whether an issue is good for their campaign than they do for the people actually suffering under the current system, they will be replaced. They must, because people will suffer and die, and homes will be swallowed by the ocean, because they refused to be bold.
They have the opportunity to help us heal, to protect us, and to — quite literally — save the world. Voters gave them that opportunity when they elected them. I ask that they use this opportunity to be bold.
Mico Lucide
Mays Landing