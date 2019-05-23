Media, pollsters still play up old white men
We are a year and a half away from the 2020 presidential election and the media has already crowned the Democratic and Republican candidates. You guessed it — two old white men. After Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, the media begrudgingly admitted they may have played a part in his win, given the nonstop free coverage he received.
Well, the media is at it again. Smart, experienced women are seeking the Democratic nomination. Can you name them? Have you seen any TV coverage of their campaigns (excluding the negative coverage regarding Amy Klobuchar’s bad temper) or their policies? Yet for months, Joe Biden was leading in the polls even though he wasn’t running. Why was Biden even included as a choice in the polls if he wasn’t a candidate? Logic doesn’t seem to matter in a 24-hour news cycle that is obsessed with Biden. Now he’s in the race and the coverage is nonstop! This is pure subliminal manipulation, whether at the hands of the pollsters or the media.
Don’t get me wrong, I like Biden, but I’d like to see Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris get the same amount of press coverage. After the 2018 midterm, when a record number of women ran and won, I thought society had finally changed. But until networks, publications and polling organizations are run by women, our only choice, as usual, will be between two old white men.
Big lie on Russian hack was part of coup attempt
Time to bury the lie about Russian interference in the 2016 election. The Mueller probe found no collusion and no grounds for charging President Trump with obstruction, so let’s get to where this all started. The big lie was that the Russians hacked Democratic National Committee computers and passed it on to Julian Assange at WikiLeaks, and that all the intelligence community agreed. In fact, only three did, two with “high confidence” — the CIA and FBI — and the National Security Agency with only “moderate confidence.”
As William Binney, former NSA technical leader for intelligence, put it, if they cannot say with “absolute certainty” that the Russians hacked the DNC computers, then it did not happen and this is another WMD, Gulf of Tonkin style big lie. Further, after running tests on internet download speeds and transmission, he proved that this was not the means by which the emails were obtained or passed to WikiLeaks, but could only have been downloaded to a “thumb drive” or other local device directly from the DNC computers and physically forwarded. The real collusion has been between British intelligence and “dirty layers” of our Department of Justice, FBI and intelligence community to conduct a banana republic-style coup against the president and the American people who put him in office.
Time for Congress to call Binney and other members of his Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity group to testify on these matters, and kick the final leg out from under this house of cards.
Stop drinking on avenue
Thank you for putting the finishing touch on our street.
Several years ago, South Ocean Avenue in Atlantic City was blocked off from the Boardwalk, but it is still part of the special Tourism District, though no tourist would ever find it.
We who live on South Ocean Avenue have long dealt with the problem of public drinking and now it might become legal. Our street should be removed from the special Tourism District and there should be no public drinking permitted on South Ocean Avenue.
