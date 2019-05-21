English should be default
English is the primary and de facto official language of the U.S. I was very upset to receive a phone message from my doctor that I had to “press one for English” to hear the message. It was a reminder of my next day appointment. I wonder if I had not pressed one, what language would have been used to alert me to my appointment? What is happening to the country that makes it necessary to request our official language?
Kathryn Urbon
Linwood
Find new use for center
How about using the employee parking lot on the A.C. Expressway for weekend farmer’s markets? And possible food truck events.
Now that the welcome center is closed, maybe it should reopen on weekends when more people visit.
Shuttle buses could run from Atlantic City for locals with no transportation to be able to buy fresh fruits and vegetables. It’s such a shame to let valuable space go unused.
Helen Duda
Williamstown
Blame environmentalists for shutting power plant
So the last day came for the B.L. England power generation plant. Another boost for the unemployment lines in Cape May County. Another win for the eco-nuts that stall everything and block progress for the majority of the citizens.
Let’s hope they suffer the most during our next blackout. It would be fitting for their narrow interest.
Harold Olson
Egg Harbor Township