Booker gun proposal redundant and unneeded
Sen. Cory Booker is another misinformed Democrat with ineffective gun control proposals. First, assault weapons are already banned, and have been, but he knows that already. This presidential candidate’s home state of New Jersey already requires a background check, mental health check, and a permit to purchase a firearm, some of the strongest gun control measures in the nation.
Booker’s proposal that all gun owners be licensed by the federal government is redundant and unnecessary; it’s already being done on a state level. The proposal will not have any impact on the criminal, or the crimes they commit. As a former mayor of Newark, Booker knows first hand that all the strict gun laws already in place in New Jersey have done little to stem the gun violence and crime in the state’s largest city.
Thank God he doesn’t have a chance of getting the Democratic nomination for president.
Constantine P. Kiamos Jr.
Weymouth Township
Stand with Democrats against President Trump
Remember the protests against the Vietnam War? The marches, the editorials, the letters to editors and to legislators. Remember that we lost or left disabled a good part of a generation barely on the cusp of adulthood? I do.
Remember too the country’s response to the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center. We rushed to judgment and attacked Iraq. Then came marches, letters to editors and to legislators. Again we lost or left disabled part of a generation barely on the cusp of adulthood. A short congressional memory once again gave a misinformed president authority that he misused.
Americans have done a lot right; we’ve also done a lot wrong. We somehow can’t get our arms around the concept that presidents might be fallible; consequently, not only don’t we question them, but we turn against those who do. “My party right or wrong” is never right.
Look at what President Donald Trump has done to the country and then look at history. Do people want to participate in the undoing of U.S. standing abroad, the separation of immigrant families, rescinding many international agreements, accepting a dishonest president? Do they want to try to explain to their grandchildren why they allowed President Trump to ignore Democratic claims of obstruction of justice and subpoenas? I don’t.
Harriet Diamond
Atlantic City