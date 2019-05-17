Keep Miss America by moving it to a casino
Regarding the recent letter, “Casino site could keep Miss America in A.C.”:
This letter was such a joy to read.
Miss America should never stop. Would we discontinue Monopoly, salt water taffy or the Boardwalk? No.
As the writer suggested, the show should be moved to a casino. Just remember how great it used to be and try to keep it that way.
Here she is! Bring her back home!
Dorothy McGee
Longport
Don’t increase catch of rebuilt menhaden stock
Can’t believe there is talk about increasing the allowed catch for menhaden, also called bunker.
Stocks of fish and whales have been rebuilt and are a great source of enjoyment and increased tourism, which translates to more economic opportunities along the Jersey Shore. It took years to reach this point.
Destroying menhaden again would be like committing suicide again because you missed the first time.
Murray Rapoport
Brigantine
Quit removing O.C. bows in memory of DWI victims
For 28 years, I have fastened red and white bows to the railing at the crest of the 34th Street Bridge in memory of my son, Ron, and senior Cheryl Davis, who were killed by a drunken driver on Nov. 10, 1991. These bows are a sign of remembrance and hope to every man, woman and child who drives, bikes or walks across the bridge. Ron and Cheryl’s deaths deeply changed our families, our schools and our communities. Parents use the bows as a teaching tool with their children as they cross the bridge on their daily runs to and from Ocean City.
There is no law, no ordinance that the bows cannot be there. I have contacted the Ocean City Police Department, the Cape May County Bridge Commission, the county engineer and the Cape May County Road Department. All assure me that they were not responsible for removing them recently. That leaves only one answer. Someone is removing the bows, repeatedly.
My family and I are absolutely appalled and angry that someone can be so blatant. This act is intolerable, disrespectful and unacceptable! We are the only ones who should make the decision to remove the bows.
This has affected not only us as a family but our entire community. Whoever is doing this should be ashamed of themselves. This must stop, now.
Kathy Moretti
Cape May Court House