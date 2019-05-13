Reason, religion together make us fully human
Regarding the recent letter, “Keep verifiable science, drop believed religion”:
I disagree with the sentiments expressed by the writer regarding the supposed dichotomy between science and religion. He states that “science is both wonderful and necessary, that “science is based on verifiable evidence” and “religion is make-believe and harmful.”
The love I have for my children; the beauty of a sunset; the satisfaction of a job well-done; the sadness when a loved one passes away; even the anticipation of watching the final season of “Game of Thrones” or the excitement of a well-played sports event. They can be verified by subjective expression and most people would consider them genuine and real. However, they cannot be weighed or measured. They cannot be expressed in a quantifiable manner. They are not make-believe or harmful.
Nor are they opposed to science (knowledge, reason) and a “questioning person.” On the contrary, they lead to a deeper knowledge of what it means to be human; they are deeply felt and indicative of what is best and strongest in the human heart, mind and soul.
Religion — of whatever denomination — is an expression of the human being’s deepest longing and striving for something and/or Someone outside of and greater than themselves and of an understanding of the purpose of their life, of their individual life, how they can best live it and what makes them happy.
Reason and religion are not opposed but necessary and complimentary to the total human being.
Dolores Briggs
North Wildwood
Nothing to fear from government health care
Regarding the recent letter, “Keep U.S. society free of Democratic socialism”:
The writer deployed well a main weapon of conservative Republicans: fear. Fear has been throughout history a powerful motivator. Fear is what fuels a dictator’s rise to power.
He fears socialism, but doesn’t recognize that we are already a socialist country. A corporation can make billions in profits in a given year but owe nothing in taxes. Subsidies abound in the corporate world, from trade treaties that incentivize offshoring American jobs to payments to not produce goods.
The 1 percent and corporate America have socialism, everyone else gets to play cut-throat crony capitalism.
The writer fears getting rid of the health insurance industry. We pay the most of any country, but we don’t get the results we should. In metric after metric we lag behind the other industrialized nations of the world. He fears the costs, but ignores the savings. Taxes would rise, but premiums would end and countless layers of administration would disappear and streamlining provider’s billing systems would save billions.
He fears losing freedoms, but imagine the freedom of no longer going bankrupt because of illness or injury, or the freedom of not being tied to a job one hates because of health insurance.
What he calls democratic socialism is really only a social democracy. In this country, what we would end up with is the democratic republic we have now, plus everyone could see a doctor.
Robert Post
Absecon