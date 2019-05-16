Judge Democrat hopefuls for bowing to Sharpton
The character of eight of the Democratic candidates for the office of the president of the United States was revealed when they appeared before the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Nation at their recent meeting in New York’s Harlem.
Candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke and John Delaney seeking the endorsement and kissing the ring of such a known low life public agitator should be of concern to any aware voter.
Sharpton’s prominence started in the 1990s with the Tawana Brawley gang rape lie in Brooklyn and with the Crown Heights race riots between blacks and Orthodox Jews that lasted four days and resulted in a death and neighborhood looting and damage. His recent political prominence is the result of President Obama’s utilizing him as an adviser and inviting him to the White House many times.
Considering the current racial divisiveness of the country, voters should consider the wisdom of any candidate seeking the endorsement of such a political activist.
Presidential candidates should be judged by the company they keep and advice they seek.
Robert Readding
Vineland
Bible’s truths deserve precedence over science
Regarding the recent letter, “Keep verifiable science, drop believed religion”:
The writer states, “Science is both wonderful and necessary. Religion is both make-believe and harmful.” So there is no God and the Bible, with its “love for all people,” is harmful? And science’s verifiable discoveries, which lead to many deaths and destruction, are wonderful and necessary?
There are a multitude of truths dealing with the ungodly worship of idols such as money, power and pleasure. Greed advances through verifiable science, creating weapons, machines and technology that cause death, concentration of wealth, collateral damage and crimes of many kinds. Meanwhile, the Bible says you shall not steal, that helping others is a priority, and “God is love; and he that dwells in love dwells in God and God in him.”
These are just a few of the multitude of verifiable truths offered by the Bible. They are not make-believe and not harmful as the writer tries to state. These truths prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the Bible is the living truth and is far superior to science.
The Bible should take first place in all our thoughts and activities.
Henry J. Berenato
Hammonton
Moral relativity doubted
A recent article mentioned that a leading politician considered a certain matter morally wrong, yet maintained that each person has the right to her/his own decision on the topic. Interesting. Perhaps we could take this stance on other issues: obeying speed limits, paying taxes, recreational marijuana, mandatory minimum wage, registering with the draft, sex with minors, selective human experimentation, segregation, slavery, infanticide, and involuntary euthanasia, to name a few.
Anthony Navarra
North Cape May