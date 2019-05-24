Liberal criticism wrong of hard-working Holzhauer
Regarding the recent column by Charles Lane, “Holzhauer takes fun out of ‘Jeopardy’”:
Lane must be another loony liberal who takes pleasure in eradicating extraordinary hard work and success. James Holzhauer does not have “freaky good knowledge of trivia.” He obviously knows game strategy and has a profound knowledge of a full array of subjects. That knowledge is not obtained by luck or the ability to crunch numbers and manipulate the odds.
To compare Holzhauer’s threat to the game show with that of cheating conspirator Charles Van Duren is totally ludicrous.
To compare “Jeopardy” or any other game show to Major League Baseball is a mystery. The “shift” was implemented in the 1940s with Ted Williams. The other data such as exit velocity, WAR, etc. does not give players unfair advantages. The game has changed and this advanced data is used by all major league teams.
We should give Holzhauer credit when credit is due and enjoy his phenomenal run. Or we can turn on CNN or MSNBC and listen to “Russia collusion” or watch the circus presented by liberal politicians. I would rather turn on “Jeopardy” and watch Holzhauer continue his amazing run.
Arnold Cappuccio
Hammonton
Smith’s singing lacked harmful, racist intent
Kate Smith’s actual performance of the Pickaninny song was dedicated to the African-American children in an orphanage in New York. Seems she was trying to give them encouragement of better days to come and was almost in tears singing it.
Also, the “darkies” song she sang was also sung by Paul Robeson, one of the most revered African-American figures in history whose talent was historical as well as his fight for equality, being blacklisted during a time one could not admit to having a political opinion too different than the mainstream. Robeson would never be condemned for hurtful racism and neither should Smith.
If Smith is condemned for her use of terms that today would not be at all politically correct, then her love for her country in her rendition of “God Bless America” should also be a factor.
Instead of taking away the statue of Kate Smith in Philadelphia, the city in which Jackie Robinson was treated with racial injustice despite being one of the greatest baseball players of all times, the city should erect a prominent statue of Robinson and put Smith back.
We should forget about taking down any reminders of Smith, who seems to have had the opposite intent of hurtful racism in her renditions of songs that have terms no one would use today. Reason, understanding and context need to be part of decisions to eradicate history as a reminder of where we are today, hopefully better for that understanding.
Misono Miller
Millville