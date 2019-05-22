Don’t close welcome center
Regarding the recent story, “Little-used Atlantic City Visitor Welcome Center set to close”:
Here’s one prime example of what’s wrong with Atlantic City. Closing the Welcome Center makes no sense. The perception alone is a reason to keep it open.
What does it say to new people coming to the city? It says; “We don’t care if you need information regarding what we provide as a city.”
The fact that they say it isn’t a busy location has more to do with the signage than disinterest. Most people don’t know what the building is.
It’s a problem that I can relate to. When I first moved back to the area in 2005, I passed it numerous times before realizing what it was. Add the fact that it isn’t advertised what services were provided there.
Again, this is a disgrace, that a $3.7 million structure is going to go unused because they can’t afford to staff it with a few employees.
Chris Raughley
Van Nuys, California
Against Margate’s Amodeo
I sent a text to Commissioner of Safety John Amodeo recently. I asked him how Margate determines priorities for street repairs, as Amherst Avenue, north of Jerome, has been in dire need of repair ever since the gas company replaced its gas lines over two years ago. Our house literally shakes badly, every day, from cars and trucks going over the bumps. I have written to Amodeo several times about this.
However, I recently noticed that Margate was resurfacing the parking area on the back end of the Margate ballfield. An area that is rarely used, and yet they haven’t gotten around to repaving a main street, Amherst Avenue.
Also, Margate did repair a similarly damaged portion of Amherst Avenue, that happens to be right in front of Amodeo’s house, and it was done shortly after the new gas lines were installed, about two years ago.
Commissioner Amodeo responded, inviting me to attend a meeting of the three commissioners, advising me that people are happy in Margate and that even should a “carpetbagger” win a commission seat there would still be two votes to keep Margate’s very low tax rate for a full-service town in New Jersey. He also suggested that since I was so interested in city matters, I should consider running for commissioner.
Amodeo did not answer my question and referred disparagingly to his opponent in the upcoming election.
Bill Philips
Margate