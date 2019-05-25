Thank them for service
The last Monday in May is set aside for a national holiday to honor our brave men and women of the military who gave their supreme sacrifice for the country. What does it really mean? Let me tell you.
There are parades, fireworks, parties and, of course, in Washington the laying of the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, put there by the president of the United States.
This day signifies the life and death of our heroes, who fought on the battlefield for our freedom.
The greatest generation will live on forever through their children and grandchildren. Let us never forget the sacrifices made, so that we can live in peace and without fear.
Honor your mother and father, and when you see a military person passing by, don’t hesitate to say the most meaningful words in the world, a simple, “Thank you.”
Marilyn Hernberg
Ventnor
Murphy’s attempted raid on fire relief appalling
As a long-time volunteer firefighter, I am appalled that Gov. Phil Murphy tried to take funds from the New Jersey State Firemen’s Association (NJSFA) for his budget. Thankfully, he failed.
The association (also known as the Firemen’s Relief Fund) was authorized by the New Jersey Legislature in 1885. It recognized the need to help volunteer and paid firefighters who are injured or fallen in the line of duty. Today the NJSFA supports a home for members and pays direct benefits for disability, death in the line of duty and financial aid for certain qualifying life events.
I have knowledge of the good work the NJSFA does. Thankfully I have never needed to seek benefits from the NJSFA, but I know of firefighters and their families that have benefited, in their time of need, as a recipient of their direct financial benefit. As an insurance professional I have knowledge of the funding mechanism of this program. Even if the current level of funding and reserve of the New Jersey State Firemen’s Association is greater than their present need, that alone does not give license to remove any funds from their dedicated and statutorily authorized purposes.
Murphy’s attempt certainly violated the spirit of the fire tax and creation of the New Jersey State Firemen’s Association, if not the letter of the law that created that fund.
Andrew H. Anderson
Egg Harbor City